Gay Georgia Couple Charged with Using Adopted Children to Make 'Homemade' Child Porn

A Georgia couple face charges in connection with allegations that they were "engaging in sexually abusive acts and video documenting the abuse" with their two adoptive children, the Walton County Sheriff's Office said.

William Dale Zulock, 32, and Zachary Jacoby Zulock, 35, were booked into the Walton County Jail. They have both been charged with aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child and enticing a child for indecent purposes, WSBTV reported. William was additionally charged with child molestation.

Investigation Opened After Reports of Person Downloading Child Sex Abuse Material

An investigation was launched on the afternoon of July 27, when investigators with the Walton County sheriff's Criminal Investigation Division learned that a person was downloading child sexual abuse material, the sheriff's office said.

After speaking to the individual, investigators learned that another person who "was producing homemade child sexual abuse material with at least one child who lived in the home with the perpetrator," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

After they confirmed the identities of the children and the alleged perpetrators, detectives executed a search warrant at a home that night in Oxford, about 30 miles southeast of Atlanta, authorities said.

Child Services Took the Abused Sibling Pair into Custody

"A small team was dedicated to moving directly to the children to ensure their safety while a team engaged with the adults in the home, securing the scene," officials said. "During the execution of the search warrant, evidence that both adult males â€” the adoptive fathers of the sibling pair residing in the home â€” were engaging in sexually abusive acts and video documenting this abuse."

The sheriff's office thanked the Walton County Schools for helping identify the children and Walton County's Division of Family and Child Services for its "compassion while taking the boys into care." The investigation is still ongoing, officials said.