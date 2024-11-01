Shocking Act: NY Mom Intentionally Crosses Guardrail, Jumps into Niagara Falls with Kids in Suspected Murder-Suicide

An apparent murder-suicide unfolded at Niagara Falls Monday night when a woman and her two young children plunged over a safety rail on Luna Island, according to New York State Police. The tragic event, involving 33-year-old Chianti Means, her 9-year-old son Roman Rossman, and her 5-month-old daughter Mecca Means, occurred around 9 p.m.

Authorities believe the incident was intentional. The New York State Park Police and New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation received calls to the scene near Goat Island, positioned between Bridal Veil and Horseshoe Falls. Investigators found that the three had crossed a guardrail on Luna Island before plunging into the Niagara River.

New York State Police Major Stanley J. Edwards, III, confirmed that evidence points toward an intentional act, though the specific reasons behind the incident are still under investigation. "This situation appears to be deliberate," Edwards said. "However, many details remain unclear as we continue our inquiry."

Rescue teams, including aerial and underwater units, have been dispatched to search the waters around the falls. The ongoing recovery efforts, which involve drones and marine patrol units, have been challenging due to the rough currents, and no bodies have yet been located.

Eyewitness accounts describe a harrowing scene, though law enforcement has kept details from the public due to the sensitivity of the situation. "Eyewitness statements to police have been unsettling," State Trooper James O'Callaghan shared, though he refrained from revealing further details. O'Callaghan added that the family of the victims is cooperating with investigators, offering insights that may help with the case.

Luna Island, which lies between the American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls, provides a direct drop-off into the Niagara River, making it an often visited, but dangerous, tourist spot. Officials stated that safety measures are in place across the state park, minimizing accidental falls, and confirmed that this specific area was particularly close to the falls' edge.

"This isn't an area where someone might accidentally wander in," O'Callaghan explained. "The site is near the crest of the falls, and it would be difficult to fall accidentally. It appears they went there intentionally and crossed the barriers."

Police also spoke to Means' coworkers. Means, who worked as a domestic violence counselor, showed no immediate signs of extreme stress or instability, according to colleagues, though further background checks are underway. Both children had different fathers, who are reportedly cooperating with authorities as they piece together events leading up to Monday's tragedy.

The Niagara Falls Police Department and Niagara Charter Schools are also assisting with the investigation. Officials assure the public there is no wider threat to safety, and the park remains open to visitors.

For those affected by this incident, New York authorities advise seeking help. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

This tragedy at Niagara Falls has raised concerns about the pressures that individuals face and has underscored the need for support services for families in crisis. The investigation continues as authorities work to provide answers to the grieving family and community.