Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Split Announce Divorce After 14 Years of Marriage Days after Actor Faced Shocking Rebel Wilson Memoir Claims

Sacha Baron Cohen and his wife, Isla Fisher, have decided to end their marriage after being together for 14 years and raising three children. The British actor, 52, and the Australian actress, 48, quietly separated last year, according to reports. They attended Oscars parties separately last month.

Baron Cohen and Fisher's divorce was first reported by Page Six. Baron Cohen and Fisher each posted statements to their Instagram stories after Page Six reported on their separate lives and sought comment. According to one source, Baron Cohen had reportedly met with Hollywood lawyers late last year, but the divorce filing is said to be in London, where they both currently live.

Going Their Own Ways

Fisher confirmed the split on Instagram with a photo of herself and Baron Cohen playfully posing in tennis outfits. She captioned the image: "After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down."

"In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change.

"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

The couple first met in 2001 and exchanged vows in 2010. They share three children: daughters Olive, 17, and Elula, 13, as well as son Montgomery, nine.

The news of their separation comes amid a public dispute between Baron Cohen and Rebel Wilson. Wilson referred to him as a "massive a**hole" following their collaboration on "The Brothers Grimsby" in 2016.

She dedicated a chapter of her new memoir, "Rebel Rising," to blasting the actor, alleging that he embarrassed her and made inappropriate requests. She also claimed that he tried to "threaten" her before the release of her book.

Baron Cohen refuted all the allegations. His reps told Page Six, "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of 'Grimsby.'"

A Relation Kept Secret

The "Borat" comedian and the "Wedding Crashers" actress had previously kept their relationship and their three children largely out of the media spotlight.

Fisher recently attended a theater performance in London with Naomi Watts, "Downton Abbey" star Michelle Dockery, and producer Bruna Papandrea, who is Reese Witherspoon's business partner. She shared a photo on Instagram captioned, "❤️ Girls night at the theater."

Speculation about Baron Cohen and Fisher's relationship began circulating before Christmas when Fisher, who is Australian, appeared to be hiding her left hand in photos she shared online from an event for fashion designer Monique Lhuillier.

The couple reportedly attended Oscars parties separately last month.

Baron Cohen was seen mingling solo with A-listers at CAA's Oscar party at the Sunset Tower hotel in March. He was also seen hanging out with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich at the Time Women of the Year 2024 event in Hollywood during the week of the awards.

Meanwhile, Fisher, reportedly, deeply affected by the death of her father Brian in January 2021, attended the Vanity Fair party alone. She posed for photos with friends, including Sofia Vergara.

At the event, Fisher noticeably did not wear a wedding ring. Instead, she sported a large cocktail ring on her wedding finger.