Five Shot in Mass Shooting at New York's West Indian Day Parade in 'Intentional Act' as Shooter Remains at Large

Brooklyn's vibrant West Indian Day Parade erupted into bloodshed on Monday after a lone man opened fire into a crowd, injuring five people, according to authorities. The shooter, in what police described as a "deliberate act," targeted the crowd on the 300 block of Eastern Parkway around 2:35 p.m. as the lively celebration of Caribbean culture was in progress.

"I'm crying over this, it's so terrible. How can someone have the heart to fire a gun around so many people – babies, children, the elderly," said one parade goer Jalissa Bailey, who was near the shooting scene. Police stated that the shooting was "not random" and an investigation has been launched.

Bloodshed at Parade

" I know this parade has a history of violence, but things have been peaceful in recent years, and we got to hoping that there was enough security in place that maybe that was over with," Bailey added.

"Today one person intentionally going after a group of people tried to ruin the day for everybody," Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

One male victim was shot in the head, another was hit in the torso, and a third man was wounded in the arm.

Also, a fourth man sustained an injury to his wrist. A woman was struck in both the shoulder and torso.

While the exact location of the fifth victim's injury is unclear, police said that two of the victims were in critical condition.

The shooting occurred near a food vendor area, and as of now the shooter remains at large.

However, police did not believe it to be an "active shooter" scenario.

Bailey said that the parade was so noisy that it was difficult to hear the gunshots, even from a close distance.

Parade goer, Shneeka Foster, 22, realized something was wrong when she saw the chaotic scene that followed.

"I don't think anyone heard the shots. I didn't know anything happened until suddenly there were police running in from everywhere and sirens and ambulances, and people were being loaded onto ambulances on stretchers, and I'm like, what the f–k just happened?" she said.

"Whoever did this just fired his gun wherever it pointed, and one of those bullets easily could have hit me. I'm just so shaken and sad. It's like, you're celebrating and having a great time, and then suddenly a parade becomes like a funeral procession."

Parade Continued after Shooting

The 57th annual celebration of Caribbean culture and heritage attracted nearly 1 million people to Crown Heights on Monday afternoon, all dressed in vibrant shades of green, red, and yellow.

The lively and festive event featured participants of all ages marching along the parade route in Crown Heights, adorned with boas, tiaras, hot pants, and body paint.

Despite the earlier shooting, the parade continued as planned and was expected to conclude around 6 p.m.

Hours later, around 7:45 p.m., a person was stabbed near 812 Franklin St., just a block away from the parade route, sources told The New York Post. Police are investigating whether the stabbing is connected to the parade.

"The parade means so much to me because Panama is a big part of my identity," said Catherine Paulino, 23, of Crown Heights, who served as the reigning beauty queen at the Miss Panamanian Parade 2023.

"I love that everybody from different cultures can come together and celebrate as a single community."

A "strong police presence," which included screenings with 300 handheld metal detectors, was implemented at Monday's parade due to previous incidents of violence at the event, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said.