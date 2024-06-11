Who Is Laila Abdallah? Joe Jones Seen Cozying Up with Kuwait-Based Lebanese Actress in Greece after Splitting with Stormi Bree

Joe Jonas is having the time of his life in Greece with the new lady in his life. The Jonas Brothers member was seen cozying up with actress Laila Abdallah on Sunday, less than two weeks after Page Six confirmed his breakup with model Stormi Bree. The singer went shirtless, wearing green swim trunks and a matching cap while spending time in the ocean with the brunette.

Laila and the 34-year-old singer have much in common, with both being familiar with the entertainment industry. Joe gained fame with his band The Jonas Brothers and various movie cameos, while Laila is well-known in her native Lebanon for her several TV appearances.

Finding New Love

During their vacation in Greece, Abdallah, 28, maintained a low profile wearing black sunglasses and a white hat, along with a blue floral one-piece. The duo was seen chatting on chairs in the sand, sharing a hug, and smiling while holding hands in the water.

The actress, who lives in Kuwait, started her career as a model in music videos before transitioning to acting, the Daily Mail reported.

Since then, she has appeared in over 25 television series and secured four movie roles.

Laila comes from a close-knit family and is the oldest of four siblings.

She also knows sign language, having been raised by deaf and mute parents.

According to the Daily Mail, the Lebanese actress was married to Iranian actor Abdallah Abass from December 2017 to February 2018.

On Friday, both Joe and Laila attended the One&Only Aesthesis Grand Opening Party, but it is unclear if they knew each other beforehand.

The nature of Joe and Laila's relationship is unknown, but the pair do follow each other on Instagram.

Joe Changing Lifestyle

The "Cake by the Ocean" singer married Sophie Turner in May 2019, and the couple had daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, before separating in September 2023. After Joe filed for divorce last September, the couple spent three full days in mediation in New York City before reaching a custody agreement in October.

However, the former couple "reactivated" their divorce proceedings in March after unsuccessful attempts to reach agreements on child custody and property.

Turner, 28, spoke out in a British Vogue interview last month, expressing dissatisfaction with how their public separation unfolded.

"But I think we're doing the best we can," the "Game of Thrones" alum noted in May. "I'm confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that's all that I can ask for."

The actress has started a new relationship with aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson.

Joe's relationship with Bree, 33, made headlines in January, when the couple was seen on a Cabo San Lucas getaway.