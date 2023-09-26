Chandler Jones: NFL and Raiders Star Claims He Was Taken to a Mental Health Facility Against His Will and Forcibly Injected

NFL star Chandler Jones took to social media to share a statement, claiming that he was taken to a mental health facility against his will by the Vegas fire department last week. In a concerning social media update on Monday night, Jones said that he had been injected against his will and was forced to sleep on the floor during his time at the mental health facility.

This comes a week after Jones went on a social media rant, during which he accused Raiders owner Mark Davis of protecting the identity of a person he alleged had molested his goddaughter. Following this, Jones, the younger brother of UFC champion Jon Jones, mentioned that his account had been hacked.

Bombshell Revelations

In a post on X, captioned "First day out but I'm still aligned", Jones wrote: "First day out, if my fans and friends were wondering, I was taken in by the Las Vegas fire department last week against my will.

"I was injected with I don't know what. They say it was a court hold and the Las Vegas police put me on it. I hadn't done anything wrong. The police said people were concerned about me because of my posts online.

"I answered my front door and a group of 5 to 7 were there to put me in an ambulance where I was later injected and I asked them not to. I had no cell phone or no communication. I was taken to Southern Hills hospital and then transferred to Seven Hills where they tried to force me to take meds and injections.

"I called Raiders GM 6 to 7 times asking for help and wondered if he had put me in here, but he never answered. I even left him voicemails. I was just trying to figure out why I'm not allowed in the building still and why do I have to continue to watch my brothers suffer every Sunday. But no answer.

"This place is NOT a place for high profile athletes. My first night I slept on the floor and was not offered a bed.

"My brothers had to bring me decent meals to eat and clothes. My dad comes and reads me bible verses. Every day that I miss is one million dollars. I'm still confused on what I did wrong. I'm still here. I'm very sane.

"I workout in my room every day. Even down the hallway at 3am if you ask the staff here.

"All I know is whoever put me here had bad intentions. I'm to (sic) strong of a person to be mentally broken. For all of my friends that know me, THEY KNOW!!!."

Jones also posted a picture of a document outlining "patient rights" with highlighted sections, emphasizing key points such as "you have the right to refuse treatment and medication," "you have the right to be treated in the least restrictive environment," and "the right to receive an explanation of treatment goals, methods."

Blame Game Begins

Jones, a defensive end with the Raiders, was indefinitely ruled out last week after being placed on the non-football illness list. "It's a personal situation and a private matter,' Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said at the time. 'We have dealt with it, and I am not going to talk about it."

The Raiders are owned by Mark Davis, and Dave Zeigler serves as the general manager of the team.

Notably, Tom Brady has been in the process of finalizing the purchase of a minority stake in the Raiders' ownership. Brady and Jones were former teammates, having played together for the New England Patriots and securing a Super Bowl victory in 2015.

Jones played for the New England Patriots from 2012 to 2015, followed by a stint with the Arizona Cardinals until 2021 before joining the Las Vegas Raiders.

Concerns about Jones's well-being have been raised within the NFL community, with reports from The Athletic's Dianna Russini indicating that both Raiders players and others across the league share these concerns.

This follows an earlier social media outburst on September 5 during which Jones openly expressed his reluctance to continue playing for the Las Vegas Raiders, specifically stating that he didn't want to be part of the team if head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler remained in their roles.

In the same outburst, Jones mentioned that he was being denied access to the Raiders' facility. "They won't let me in the building tho, tryna provoke a n****,' he wrote on his Instagram story.

"And they had direct contact to my (baby momma) and we ain't been together for five years."

Jones also shared text messages that seemed to be directed at McDaniels and another member of the Raiders organization. These texts highlighted Jones's grievances, particularly concerning the perceived exclusion and isolation he felt within the team.

Jones signed a lucrative three-year deal worth $51 million last year. As part of this contract, Jones is set to earn $17 million in the current year.