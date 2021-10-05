Shiba Inu Knocks Out a Zero From its Trade; the Coin is Now Trading with Four Zeroes

Shiba Inu has started off October in a spectacular fashion as the coin rose +37.8% in its weekly highs and began flirting towards the end of a zero. Investors who were glued to the chart screens saw the coin trading from five 'zeroes' to four 'zeroes' as SHIB knocked out a zero from its trade today.

SHIB's day lows was $0.00000771 (five zeroes) and its day's highs is $0.00001051. The coin knocked out a 'zero' from its trade for a brief manner and again slipped down to five 'zeroes' but is again flirting towards knocking it out as it is trading at $0.00000969.

Since September 2020 to September 2021, Shiba Inu has knocked out four 'zeroes' from its trade. In 2020, the coin was trading with nine 'zeroes' and in 2021, its down to five and now on the verge to be running on four 'zeroes'.

In just a year's time, Shiba Inu has managed to knock out four 'zeroes' from its trade and is on the edge to remove another zero in real time (If you are seeing the charts at the moment).

The stellar performance can be attributed to the sudden spike in whales taking entry position in Shiba Inu, as several whales have been spotted buying large bags of SHIB coins since the last week of June.

While a whale purchased 699 billion Shiba Inu coins last week, another whale picked up a mammoth bag of 6 trillion coins paying a staggering $43,838,916. If that was not enough, the same whale brought another 276 billion coins the very next day and divided the purchases with 116 billion, 159 billion and 1 billion coins respectively.

Another reason that can contribute to Shiba Inu's rise is that the coin has spread its wings all over social media and most of its messaging is positive. The positivity is attracting newer investors into its fold and the price is gradually shooting up.

Even NASDAQ had called Shiba Inu ''Absurd, amazing and impossible to ignore.'' A report from ICO Analytics had shed light that Shiba Inu is the third most talked about cryptocurrency in the world and is only behind giants Bitcoin and Ethereum.

At the time of publishing, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00001032 (four zeroes) and is up +31.13% in the days trade.