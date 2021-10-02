Shiba Inu Whale who Purchased 6 Trillion Coins Buys Another 276 Billion Within Hours

An unidentified and mysterious Shiba Inu whale is on a shopping spree loading up huge bags of SHIB coins under his/her portfolio.

Just on Friday, the whale purchased a whopping 6 trillion coins paying a staggering $43,838,916 and on Saturday, the same whale purchased 116 billion coins, hours later purchased another 159 billion coins and finally ended the buying spree by purchasing 1 billion SHIB coins. All these three transactions took place hours apart on the same day.

The total number of SHIB coins purchased in a single day by the whale stands at 276 billion, along with 6 trillion SHIB coins that was purchased on Friday. The large bags of purchase gave SHIB a boost in the day's trade as the coin shot up +5% and settled at around +3%.

Whales have taken strong entry positions in Shiba Inu by buying mammoth amounts of coins and the latest developments hint that a major listing could well be on its way.

While whales took entry position during the last week of June, SHIB got listed on eToro. Whales again made entry in SHIB during the last week of July, SHIB saw getting itself listed on WeBull and Coinbase Pro in August.

Similarly, whales dominated Shiba Inu transactions all throughout August and in September, SHIB was listed on Binance and Coinbase.

The latest moves by the whales indicate that another major listing could be on its way and reports are doing the rounds in the crypto sphere that Robinhood could list Shiba Inu right after they release their much awaited 'crypto wallet'.

Shiba Inu remains bullish in the market and has managed to knock out four 'zeroes' from its trade from September 2020 to September 2021. Investors believe by September 2022, the coin could remove a zero or two, as its now available for purchase at top trading platforms, making it easier for investors to buy it, than go on tedious steps of exchange swaps and pay insane deductions of up to 10% or more.

Shiba Inu, at the time of publishing, was trading at +0.00000748 and is up +4.18% in the day's trade. SHIB remains bullish and could reach new monthly high in October 2021.