Shiba Inu: Brazil's Top Crypto Exchange Adding Meme Token; Robinhood-SHIB Listing Remains Uncertain

Brazil's leading crypto exchange app Foxbit announced it's all set to add Shiba Inu to its list of new cryptocurrencies on their trading platform while Robinhood waits. Foxbit, which was co-founded by JoÃ£o Canhada and LuÃ­s Augusto Schiavon Ramos in December 2014, boasts of close to 1 million active users. The Sao Paulo-headquartered trading platform also called Shiba Inu the "sweetest doggo in the crypto universe," according to a real-time whale tracking website for cryptos.

Shiba Inu has grabbed much attention in the cryptocurrency space ever since its inception. The dog-meme decentralized ERC-20 token with ShibaSwap will be available for trading on the leading crypto exchange from February 16, 2022. Users will be able to purchase, sell and transact the meme token, that is currently ranked #13 on crypto trading platform CoinmarketCap.

Moreover, the Foxbit listing will lure in new traders into SHIB spiking its trading volume in the crypto market space. Shiba Inu has huge supporters and the SHIB Army is leaving no stone unturned urging Robinhood to list SHIB on its trading platform. The Shiba Inu community has been putting in immense efforts to ensure Robinhood lists SHIB. A petition on Change.org related to this issue has already registered over 550,000 signatures.

This is how Foxbit announced listing of Shiba Inu on Twitter:

Moreover, this isn't the first time a Brazilian crypto exchange supporting Shiba Inu or showing interest in listing the meme token on its trading platform. On November 30, 2021, Mercado Bitcoin, one of the largest crypto exchanges in Latin America which boasts of having over three million users, announced that it was planning to list $SHIB on its trading platform on December 1, 2021.

Shiba Inu, which has several upcoming project release in the pipeline, is all set to open the floor to traders for purchasing virtual land in the new SHIB metaverse called Shiba Lands , announced by Shiba Inu developers on Twitter recently. $LEASH holders will get an advantage to book the piece of Shiba Inu properties as the meme token will be the primary token for transaction in the new Shiba metaverse.

Robinhood Once Again Confirms Its Plans of Adding More Cryptos

Robinhood has confirmed once again that it plans to add more cryptocurrencies on its trading platform. During new episode of CNBC's Squawk Box show, Robinhood CBO Steve Quirk stated that the trading platform is looking for compliant ways to expand its crypto offering.

However, CEO Vlad Tenev recently stated that they want to make sure they will not be unregistered securities though Dogecoin, a meme-based crypto similar to Shiba Inu, has already bagged a place on its list leaving traders wondering why Robinhood-SHIB listing is not happening.

At the time of publishing, meme token Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00003355 up by a margin of +5.68%, according to CoinMarketCap.