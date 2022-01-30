Shibnobi: SHINJA Trends on Twitter As Meme Coin Awaits Listings on Popular Crypto Exchanges

Shibnobi's token SHINJA has grabbed much attention in the crypto space as it continues to lure traders to discuss its future prospects on social media. The meme coin has been trending on Twitter today after a prominent crypto exchange, Bitget, hinted that it could add SHINJA. Earlier this week, five well-known cryptocurrency exchanges revealed that they were going to list SHINJA soon while Probit listed the token recently.

The Shibnobi community is undoubtedly ending the first month of 2022 on a very positive note as it awaits an array of opportunities. SHINJA token is all set to will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) today, January 30, 2022.

Ranked #2859 on CoinMarketCap, the SHIBNOBI token is driven by a community that aims to revolutionize DeFi by building its own blockchain. Its goal is to introduce a multi-chain swap across Ethereum, Binance, Polygon and Cronos.

SHINJA Records 50,000 Holders

Moreover, the Shibnobi network has made a new record as it has already crossed over 50k token holders. Despite being a newcomer in the crypto space, SHINJA token has grabbed the attention of many investors who are most likely eyeing to put some money into the meme currency.

Apart from this, social engagement has increased tremendously and the volume of the token has gone up by a whopping 133.55% and 148.08%, respectively, according to Lunar Crush. SHINJA has also become the most popular crypto on several other platforms.

When asked about the best place to buy and hold Shibnobi, in one of its Q&A sessions the platform said that it depends on a person's choice, geographical location and financial goal. However, the top cryptocurrency exchanges for trading Shibnobi are - BitMart, Uniswap (V2), ProBit Global, and Hotbit, according to CoinMarketCap.

3 More Exchanges to List SHINJA

Meanwhile, Shibnobi's SHINJA has three more exchange listings scheduled for February. Bitrue, Gateio and SafeMoon Swap are the platforms where the meme coin will be added for trading soon.

At the time of publishing, SHINJA was trading at $0.0...02346, which is up by +4.01% while its trading volume is down by -46.35% which is $13,518,315.