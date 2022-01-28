Did Shiba Inu Hint At Netflix Collaboration on Twitter? SHIB Team Tells SHIBArmy 'Something is Cooking'

Since the past few weeks, Shiba Inu team has been hinting at collaborations with the streaming giant Netflix and the latest teaser posted on the official Twitter handle of SHIB has left us believing that it's happening soon. The teaser shows the SHIB logo on television screens with a backgrond music of a chicken clucking while the words read, "Attention. Something is cooking? Will you be ready?" The SHIB logo at the end of the teaser is placed with symbols of a spoon and fork while viewers are asked to guess the answer.

Many Twitter users flooded the comment section of the post with hints that SHIB and McDonald's or Burger King could be collaborating, while Kusama denied it has anything to do with eatery chains leading holders to believe that it could be a collaboration with Netflix afterall.

Earlier, Shytoshi Kusama, who is the lead developer of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has hinted at collaborations with Netflix as he had tagged the streaming service platform several times in his tweets. Gfnityesports (PlanetCrypto), on the other hand, had suggested that Shytoshi could be teasing a potential Shiba Inu Netflix movieas rumors about the "DOGECOIN KILLER" and a movie by Netflix have been doing the rounds since October 2021.

On January 20, Shytoshi during a Discord Q&A session disclosed that he had a movie script and would love to back the project. He also involved Netflix in the discussion saying, "Netflix is looking like next year at best." However, he didn't disclose much details about the new project and changed the topic.

Moreover, Shytoshi took to Twitter to announce that the SHIB team is "pitching" a collaboration to a multinational company and is quite positive about getting onboard with it. So, could there be a Netflix movie on a dog's journey to the moon? Look like, we have to wait a little longer to figure it out.

Shiba Inu Trading Price

At the time of publishing, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00002077 up by +0.71% in a day's trade with a market cap of $11,404,581,349. The meme token is down by - 38.44% in trading volume since the past 24 hours. The dog-themed cryptocurrency is currently the 15th largest crypto in the market according to CoinMarketCap.

