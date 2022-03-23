Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, USDT Accepted As Legal Payment by Online Coffee Store in Venezuela

A Venezuelan coffee store called Coffee Landia is accepting meme token Shiba Inu, Bitcoin and USTD as payments from customers through their check out page online, according to an exclusive report published by WatcherGuru, the media outlet which tracks large whale transactions and shares the data on its website. Moreover, it has been reported that the store has become the 117th business establishment to accept SHIB token as legel payment so far in Venezuela.

Reports also that Venezuela is slowly accepting cryptocurrencies for transactions, Coffee Landia founder revealed to the media outlet. "We accept Shiba Inu as a payment method in addition to other cryptos because we have noticed how it has seen significant growth in the world of crypto," Coffee Landia founder exclusively told Watcher Guru.

Earlier, the growing demand of Shiba Inu led AMC Theaters to add the Dogecoin competitor to the list of cryptocurrencies it accepts as a legal payment option in its theatres other than other decentralized cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Litecoin for tickets and concessions.

When will Robinhood List Shiba Inu Token?

Shiba Inu's Robinhood listing has created much buzz on social media and the internet ever since the crypto token gained momentum during the second half of 2021. However, with the passing of time the community started a movement for the listing of Shiba Inu on Robinhood to happen via platforms such as Change.org.

The company had earlier admitted that it is ready to add more cryptocurrencies on its platform, but, Steve Quirk, the CBO of Robinhood stated that the trading platform is looking for compliant ways to make cryptocurrencies available to its users, though it has already listed Shiba Inu's rival and meme-inspired Dogecoin. But, it's still unclear when the popular exchange Robinhood will list Shiba Inu meme token on its trading platform.

Shiba Inu Price

At the time of publishing, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00002369, which is down by -0.21% while Bitcoin was trading above the $40,000 mark at 42,395.23, up by +1.21% in a 24-hour period, according to CoinMarketCap.