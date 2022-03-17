Shiba Inu Update: First SHIB NFT Shiboshi #1040 Revealed by Fashion Designer John Richmond

Crypto enthusiast cum fashion designer John Richmond has unveiled the much anticipated Shiba Inu NFT, called the Shiboshi #1040. Meme token SHIB's very first NFT is a Shiba dog with a halo on top of its head. The NFT with Shiba dog's face has a very reminiscent of the clown character from the movie IT, due to the green color paint. While we got to see the very first SHIB NFT, the entire collection is likely to be released in due time.

With a new metaverse and Shibarium update on the tract, meme token Shiba Inu is eyeing to reach new highs in the near future. While the whole market has been following a downtrend at present, SHIB gives hope to both experienced and new cryptocurrency investors for its potential to outperform the many other meme-tokens including Elon Musk backed Dogecoin (DOGE).

The token launched in August 2020 has grabbed much attention from people becoming the most popular crypto with 43 million more views than world's number one cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

How Shiba Inu Will Benefit From John Richmond's Collaboration?

According to report published by WatcherGuru, the crypto whale tracking site, a publisher on the Medium blog post has stated that new the collaboration between Shiba Inu and John Richmond is set to bridge a decentralized authority and a global fashion brand, bring an innovation to the fashion world in a way that has never been seen before.

The post further highlighted that Richmond's team has some of the fashion industry's most powerful people who are eager to collaborate with the Shiba Inu team to provide a breakthrough in the world of fashion through cryptocurrencies and blockchain. Moreover, 10,000 Shiba Inu-themed NFT's will be created under the Shiba Inu-John Richmond collaboration and the real versions of the NFTs will be displayed at the upcoming Milan Fashion Week in September 2022.

Shiba Inu token at the time of publishing was trading at $0.00002248, which is up by +2.17% with a market cap of $12,344,468,840. Currently, Shiba Inu is the 15th largest cryptocurrency in the market, according to crypto exchange CoinMarketCap.