Sheila Jackson Lee: Texas Democratic Rep. Dies Aged 74 after Battling Pancreatic Cancer

Texas Representative Sheila Jackson Lee has died at the age of 74, her family announced on Friday, just two months after the veteran lawmaker revealed her cancer diagnosis. The Democratic congresswoman, who represented Texas' 18th District since 1995, announced in June that she was battling pancreatic cancer.

At that time, Jackson Lee told her constituents that she would likely be "occasionally absent" from Congress due to her treatment. The 15-term congresswoman had been a vocal advocate for Black Americans for many years. The exact timing of Jackson Lee's death was not shared by her family immediately. Before making her mark in politics, Jackson Lee grew up in Queens, New York.

Losing a Tough Battle

"A local, national, and international humanitarian, she was acknowledged worldwide for her courageous fights for racial justice, criminal justice, and human rights, with a special emphasis on women and children," a statement from her family said.

Jackson Lee was born in Queens, New York. She graduated from Jamaica High School and went on to earn a degree in political science from Yale University in 1972, followed by a JD from the University of Virginia Law School in 1975.

Jackson Lee relocated to Houston with her husband, Elwyn Lee, where she made several attempts to secure local judgeships before becoming a municipal judge in the late 1980s.

The Democrat transitioned into politics when she was sworn in as the representative for the 18th Congressional District in 1994, just a few months after her unsuccessful run for Houston mayor.

She sought to become the first Black female mayor of the nation's fourth-largest city. Jackson Lee's district encompasses downtown Houston and several of the city's historically Black neighborhoods.

Despite her challenging diagnosis, Jackson Lee was campaigning for a 16th term as Texas' representative.

Showed Concerning Behavior During Her Final Days

Just last month, she revealed that she was receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer, which has a 44 percent survival rate according to the American Cancer Society. Jackson Lee did not disclose how long she had been dealing with the illness or its stage of progression.

Over the past year, the congresswoman exhibited some concerning behavior, such as mistakenly referring to the moon as a "planet" made mostly of gases during a talk with high school students in April, and expressing a desire to be "first in line" to learn how to live there.

Several months earlier, she also instructed her constituents to vote on the incorrect day.

It is unclear whether these mistakes were connected to her cancer diagnosis.

Jackson Lee was known in Washington, DC, for high staff turnover due to her reportedly unusual and demanding behavior toward staffers, earning a reputation as one of the "meanest" members of Congress.

She was also one of the legislators who advocated for making Juneteenth a national holiday.