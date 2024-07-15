How Did Jacoby Jones Die? Former NFL Receiver and Super Bowl Champion Dies Suddenly and Unexpectedly Aged 40

Former NFL wide receiver and Super Bowl standout Jacoby Jones died on Sunday, according to multiple reports. He was only 40. No cause of his death was given and the news left NFL fans and his former teammates shocked.

A Louisiana native, Jones enjoyed a nine-season NFL career, primarily with the Texans and Ravens, before ending his tenure with brief stints at the Steelers and Chargers. Besides his role as a receiver, Jones was known as one of the NFL's most formidable return specialists. Tributes have flooded in for the former wide receiver, known for his later success on Dancing with the Stars, following initial reports from the Baltimore Sun.

Death of a Star

Reports indicate that Jones passed away at his Houston home overnight, just days after celebrating his 40th birthday. He leaves behind a teenage son named Coby.

Confirmation of his death came earlier on Sunday, with the NFL expressing grief on Twitter: "The NFL is deeply saddened by the loss of Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh also shared his sentiments in a statement, saying: "I loved Jacoby Jones. We all did. His spirit, enthusiasm and love for people were powerful. He was a light. He was the cherished son of his loving mom, Ms Emily. They were so close. He was a man of faith.

"My favorite football play was when Jacoby was talking to his mom in the end zone, just before a late-game kickoff return against the Vikings in a snowstorm shootout. Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it back for a touchdown.

"My favorite Jacoby personal moment was every time I saw his smiling face full of Joy. Rest in peace, Jacoby, in the arms of Jesus."

A Talent Is Gone

Jones, who hailed from New Orleans and witnessed the devastation of Hurricane Katrina wherein his house was destroyed, was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2007. He spent five seasons with the Texans before joining the Baltimore Ravens, where he achieved Super Bowl success in his debut season.

One of the standout moments of his career came during Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers, where he made history with a record-breaking 108-yard kick return for a touchdown.

On that memorable night, he made history by becoming the first player ever to score both a receiving touchdown and a return touchdown in a single Super Bowl game.

Following his tenure with the Ravens, Jones continued his NFL career with the San Diego Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers, eventually retiring in 2017 after playing with the Monterrey Steel in the National Arena League.

Beyond football, he endeared himself to fans when he finished third on season 16 of Dancing With The Stars, partnered with Karina Smirnoff.

Later, Jones took to coaching, starting as the wide receivers coach at his alma mater, Lane College. In 2020, he moved to Calvert Hall College High School before joining the coaching staff at Alabama State University.