Donald Trump Names Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Once One of His Fiercest Critics, as His 2024 Running Mate

Donald Trump has decided on first-term Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate in his bid to return to the White House by choosing a grassroots favorite ahead of more seasoned political players and putting an end to months of speculation about his choice for VP.

He waited until the final moment, using all his showmanship to keep everyone in suspense before selecting 39-year-old Vance. Trump revealed his decision on Truth Social, timing it perfectly as delegates were formally approving his presidential nomination at their convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Vance arrived on the convention floor two hours later to a hero's welcome as the official nomination vote took place.

Trump Announces His Running Mate

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday afternoon.

"J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association."

Insiders in Trump's circle had long predicted that the 78-year-old would select someone who demonstrated "loyalty," would complement his strong personality without overshadowing him, could raise funds, and would be prepared to serve.

"J.D.'s book, 'Hillbilly Elegy,' became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country. J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond," Trump said in his Truth Social post.

The decision was made on the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and two days after a gunman shot Trump in the ear at a rally in Pennsylvania. The shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, narrowly missed Trump's head but killed an attendee in the crowd.

Trump Gets Emotional at RNC

Trump had hinted at his VP pick throughout his campaign, initially claiming to have chosen his running mate but withholding any details.

The unpredictable ex-president praised a large number of candidates over the months and kept several allies close, maintaining the mystery around his final decision until the very end.

The first hints came in February when Trump said during a Fox News town hall that he was considering several possibilities, including Sen. Tim Scott, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, biotech mogul Vivek Ramaswamy, Rep. Byron Donalds, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Almost all the candidates on the "shortlist" had shown willingness to take the position—except for DeSantis.

As Trump entered the Republican convention on Saturday, he was met with chants of "fight, fight, fight." The former president wore a bandage on his right ear where the bullet from Thomas Matthew Crooks had grazed his skin.

He made his way to the 'family suite' of oversized armchairs, surrounded by the MAGA royalty: Vance, his sons Eric and Don Jr., his daughter Tiffany, former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, and other senior Republicans.

His supporters repeated the defiant words he uttered on Saturday when he picked himself up from the ground, his face bloodied. "Fight, fight, fight," resonated through the arena.

Although he was not scheduled to speak, he stayed to watch the final speeches of the evening.