Ava Louise: OnlyFans Model Flashes Breasts at NYC-Dublin Portal as Organizers Scramble to Stop Lewd Behavior after Portal Descends into Chaos

An OnlyFans creator flashed her boobs at the New York to Dublin portal on Sunday as organizers scrambled to address issues with the 24/7 livestream that has been marred by lewd behavior since its launch last week, according to reports.

OnlyFans model Ava Louise, with over 400,000 followers on Instagram, claimed in a post on Sunday that she compelled organizers to shut down the portal after she flashed her breasts from the American side to her counterparts in Ireland. The futuristic sculpture creates a continuous virtual bridge, livestreaming life from both sides of the Atlantic around the clock. However, many locals on both sides have become disengaged with the technology.

Not a Great Opening Act

The Portal in New York City is located in front of the Flatiron Building on Fifth Avenue, while Dublin's Portal is located on O'Connell Street, in front of the GPO and the Spire. Louise flashed her breasts from the American side and boated on social media.

"I thought the people of Dublin deserved to see two New York, homegrown potatoes," she said in the video she shared, where she can be seen lifting her tank top in front of the portal.

Later, she posted footage of her boyfriend speaking to purported security personnel, with the staff member saying that the portal would be "down for quite some time" in an effort to address lewd behavior.

Since its launch last Wednesday, the street exhibit in the Flatiron District has attracted a certain degree of chaos. Most of the shocking behavior, including flashing swastikas and even displaying a photo of the Twin Towers in flames on Sept. 11, has been attributed to troublemakers in Ireland.

The group responsible for the project touted it as a "bridge to a united planet," enabling passersby to see each other on the 8-foot-by-8-foot video screen but not hear each other.

Complete Chaos

Since being activated on May 8, onlookers wasted no time in transforming the well-intentioned project into a hub of inappropriate behavior. Social media has been flooded with videos showing people flashing their bare bottoms or tops, along with allegations of involvement in illegal substances.

In response to the Irish troublemakers at the portal, the Dublin City Council announced on Monday that it was taking steps to tackle the stream of misconduct.

The organizers attributed the shutdown to a temporary software issue. However, it remains unclear whether the glitch occurred as a result of the X-rated star's flashing incident.

However, according to reports, the portal was back up and running again after the issue was resolved.

"Our teams (portals.org and AVSPL) are doing their best to ensure smooth and consistent operations in order to come as close as possible to a 24/7 active livestream," part of the statement read, according to the Irish Independent.

While Dublin officials acknowledged that most interactions with the portal have been positive, they also noted that "a very small minority of people" have engaged in raunchy behavior.

"While we cannot control all of these actions, we are implementing some technical solutions to address this and these will go live in the next 24 hours," Dublin officials said, according to the BBC.

"We will continue to monitor the situation over the coming days with our partners in New York to ensure that portals continue to deliver a positive experience for both cities and the world."