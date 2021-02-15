Canadian singer Shawn Mendes cooked up quite a storm on social media after he posted a loving tribute to his girlfriend Camila Cabello with a picture of kissing her toes. Mendes' act led many users to suspect that he has 'foot fetish'.

The pair who was friends for a long time before becoming romantically involved in 2019 was celebrating the Valentine's Day at Cabello's family home in Miami.

"I kiss your foot cuz I love you"- Mendes

In a post on Instagram, the singer shared a photograph while kissing the bottom of Cabello foot on Valentine's Day. Mendes captioned the picture, "I kiss your foot cuz I love you." Replying to the post, Cabello wrote "Love u papo" in the comment section of the post.

Keeping it casual the couple appears to be still in their pajamas as they continued with their celebrations on Sunday. Earlier in another post, Cabello had posted the picture of the two kissing each other. "My Valentine's got a ponytail!" she had captioned the picture.

The Daily Mail reported that during an interview Mendes had called Cabello his 'person'. On being asked if she was his forever person, Mendes had replied, "Yeah, absolutely...I think when you know you know...at the same time I know we're really young so I don't want to jump insanely fast but, I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you found your person."

Is Mendes a 'Foot Person'?

Mendes shared the romantic post with his 59.1 million followers on Instagram. The post drew a lot of reactions from the users with many drooling over the couple's loving pictures.

However, few could not get past the singer kissing his lover's feet. "Oh he a foot guy ok ok check out our wikifeet if you have a sec," commented a user.

"shawn i love u but pls i cant take this anymore. no one needs to see this," wrote another user.

"i cannot believe when i tell ppl i stan shawn mendes they think i stan a white man that meditates and has a foot fetish... help me god," tweeted a user.

"Of you saw me yesterday having a breakdown over shawn mendes i just want to say it was before i knew he had a foot fetish," added another one on Twitter.