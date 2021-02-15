Prince Harry was trolled after his 'dirty' feet caught netizens' attention following the pregnancy announcement photograph released on social media. Harry and Meghan Markle stated that they are expecting their second child.

The announcement comes days after the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in July last year. in an op-ed for The New York Times Meghan wrote, "Unbearable grief [is] experienced by many but talked about by a few."

"We have learned that when people ask how any of us are doing, and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind, the load of grief often becomes lighter — for all of us. In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing," wrote the former Suits actor.

Markle Shows Off Baby Bump in Instagram Post

An Instagram post made on Markle's official account read "Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce They Are Expecting Baby No. 2 — Archie Will Be a Big Brother! ‼️"

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child together, the couple announced on Sunday. The baby will be the younger sibling to the couple's son Archie Harrison, who will turn 2 on May 6. We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," read the post.

The black and white picture accompanying the post showed the couple sitting on grass near a tree. Harry's hand is placed under Meghan's head as she lies on his lap with her hand cradling the baby bump. The announcement claimed that it was clicked 'remotely via iPad by their friend and longtime photographer, Misan Harriman.'ak

Social Media Can't Unsee Harry's Dirty Sole

While the pregnancy announcement brought a lot of congratulatory messages for the couple on social media, it also ridiculed the Duke of Sussex of having dirty feet.

"Congratulations Harry and Meghan.. but serious is there any need for Harry's bare feet," tweeted a user as other added, "Someone needs to buy Harry shoes. Ewwww, feet."

"If you don't want to see the soles of Prince Harry's feet I suggest you avoid looking at Instagram for a few days, read another tweet.

However, there were several others too who admired the British royal's feet. "In case you're wondering, Prince Harry has lovely feet," wrote a user.