Following former U.S. President Donald Trump's acquittal in the second impeachment trial, Senator Lindsey Graham said that if the Republicans retake the majority they would impeach Vice President Kamala Harris for her support to Black Lives Matter campaign. Graham, who termed Trump's impeachment trial a bad precedent, drew sharp criticism for his comments.

Trump, who was impeached for inciting the January 6 attacks on the Capitol, was acquitted by the Senate after Republicans overwhelmingly voted against convicting him. The Senate voted 57 to 43 to convict him on Saturday and although seven Republicans went over to the Democrat's side to convict him, it was 10 votes short of the 67 needed for the two-thirds majority needed for conviction.

'Trump's Impeachment Trial Has Opened Pandora's Box'

Speaking to Chris Wallace on 'Fox News Sunday,' Graham termed the former president as the 'most potent force' in the Republican party.

Commenting on the way the House of Representatives, controlled by Democrats, impeached Trump for the second time, Graham said: "He is the first president to ever be impeached without a lawyer, without a witness, without an ability to confront those against him and the trial record was a complete joke, hearsay upon hearsay and we've opened Pandora's box to future presidents."

Coming down heavily on the vice president, the South Carolina Republican claimed that Harris supported a fund that helped BLM rioters get bail. Graham said it could make her liable for the same punishment. "And if you use this model, I don't know how Kamala Harris doesn't get impeached if the Republicans take over the House," Graham said adding: "Because she actually bailed out rioters and one of the rioters went back to the streets and broke somebody's head open. So, we've opened Pandora's Box here and I'm sad for the country?"

It may be recalled that Graham's comments were made in reference to Harris' support to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which helped the BLM protesters to post their bail, long before she was picked as by President Joe Biden as his running mate in the Presidential elections.

Graham's 'Threat' Leaves Social Media Enraged

It isn't the first time that Graham has talked about the likelihood of impeaching the U.S. Vice President. The New York Post reported that during an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Graham had threatened Democrats for calling witnesses for the impeachment trial. "If you're going to pursue this, and you want to start calling witnesses, and you want to drag this thing out, it would be fair to have Kamala Harris' tape play where she bailed people out of jail," Graham said.

Graham's recent comment drew the ire from the social media users. "Lindsey Graham says Kamala Harris will be impeached if the GOP take the House in 2022. Lets make sure that doesn't happen. Lindsay Graham is a flaming bag of shit," tweeted a user.

"Lindsey Graham wants Kamala Harris impeached bc she tweeted a link and advocated that protestors get help with their cash bail. So does Trump's embrace of Kyle Rittenhouse, AFTER he killed people mean we can impeach him again?" wrote another user.

"Lindsey Graham is a sick, pathetic bastard for believing that VP Kamala Harris should be impeached, and I can't wait to see that pearl-clutching idiot get the Karma coming to him," read another tweet.