Shani Louk: Heartbreaking Final Video of German Tattoo Artist Shows Her Dancing at Music Festival Before She was Kidnapped and Killed by Hamas [WATCH]

A heartbreaking final video of the German tattoo artist who was kidnapped from a music festival in Israel and then killed by Hamas militants before they paraded her naked body on a truck has emerged on social. Shani Louk, 30, is seen in the video dancing and singing moments before she was kidnapped by Hams terrorists during a surprise assault on Israel on Saturday.

Videos circulating on social media since Saturday show Hamas fighters parading Louk's bruised and naked body through the streets of Israel after raping her. Video footage on X shows Louk's body displayed in the back of a truck, with one leg positioned in an unnatural angle.

Heartbreaking Final Moments

A new video emerged on Sunday that shows Louk enjoying with others at the music festival. She is seen in black attire and dancing to peppy music with her friends, who have no clue that many would be dead after a few minutes.

According to claims on social media, this is the last video of Louk before Hamas paragliders descended on the venue and started killing the revelers.

Several videos show revelers running to save themselves from the gunfire by Hamas terrorists. Many of the revelers were shot from point-blank range while Israeli soldiers at the venue acted as human shields.

Hamas militants also kidnapped several women. Louk was one among them. Videos of Louk being taken hostage and then her battered and naked body being paraded by Hamas on the back of a truck have since gone viral.

Terrorists were seen gathered around Louk's body, while supporters of the group cheered, ran alongside, and spit on her. The post has so far received more than 2 million views. Hamas had initially asserted that the body belonged to a female Israeli soldier.

However, this was contradicted on Saturday night when Louk's cousin, Tomasina Weintraub-Louk, confirmed to MailOnline that it was indeed Louk. The family identified her through her distinctive leg tattoos and dreadlocked hair.

Several users of X expressed their shock after watching the gory video footage. "These are the people world leaders want Israel to make peace with," one user wrote on X.

"These are the people [President Joe Biden] and the [United Nations] say are good people who deserve every consideration. Pray for Israel."

"Disgusting. No other words," wrote another user.

Bodies Piled up at Festival Site

The "massacre" carried out by Hamas terrorists at an Israeli music festival resulted in at least 260 deaths, including Israeli police officers who were used as human shields and were shot in the legs so they could not escape, according to survivors. The event is believed to have drawn a crowd of around 3,000 to 4,000, according to the authorities.

The terrorists ruthlessly targeted and shot as many revelers as possible at the event. Graphic images surfaced on Sunday night revealing a distressing scene of bodies stacked up within a tent at the festival. Several young women were also kidnapped from the festival, with many killed and other remain missing.

Graphic new images show a tragic scene of dozens of dead lying within a tent at the rave. The situation spiraled into a violent and chaotic episode when heavily armed Palestinian terrorists used paragliders to infiltrate the Gaza Strip border, launching a surprise attack on Israel during the early hours of Saturday.

Videos have emerged, depicting the unsuspecting crowd joyfully dancing to music while the terrorists on motorized paragliders can be seen coming from a distance. Disturbing photos shared online by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs depict people who were gunned down while trying to escape the Tribe of Nova music festival near Gaza.

One image captures a bloodied hostage being transported in a Hamas terror vehicle.

According to CNN, the confirmed count of bodies found at the site stands at a minimum of 260, as reported by Israel's rescue service, Zaka.

"We debated whether or not to share these horrific images, but the world needs to know what we are up against," the ministry said in a statement.

"These aren't 'freedom fighters.' They are Hamas terrorists, but no different than ISIS terrorists," the Israeli office said of the attackers. "Butchering families, kidnapping grandmothers. Desecrating bodies."

Accounts of the unfolding events revealed that the revelers were subjected to a harrowing experience, being captured, bound, and ultimately kidnapped during the attack.

"I saw videos with a male getting held by a group of Arab kids. Like, they're like 16, 17," one survivor told TabletMag.

"They're kids, but they're they're young men already, and they're holding this guy, and he looks as his girlfriend is being mounted on a bike and driven away from him. God knows what she's going to experience... Women have been raped at the area of the rave next to their friends bodies, dead bodies."

According to one report, some of the rape victims were later executed while others were transported back into Gaza.