Harrowing Video Captures Moment Missile Striking Palestinian Tower is Captured on Live TV Leaving Reporter Screaming in Panic [WATCH]

A terrifying video has emerged that captures the moment when a missile hit a Palestinian tower behind a Gaza Strip correspondent reporting live on the intense conflict between Hamas militants and Israel. The Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas caught Israel off guard on Saturday with a major attack, marking one of the most significant assaults in decades.

Gunmen targeted and killed over 200 people, and have been kidnapping people that include Israeli grandmothers, students, housewives and young women who bore signs of physical assault. In response, Israel declared war on Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of 198 people as leaders vowed to exact an 'unprecedented price."

Assault and Counter Assault

Several disturbing and chilling videos have emerged since Saturday depicting the scale of the attack and devastation. One video shows a missile dropping on a building just behind a Gaza Strip reporter.

An airstrike was launched into a populated city while Al Jazeera journalist Youmna El Sayed was reporting live on the first day of the brutal war.

El Sayed, donned in a helmet, was updating viewers on the relentless rocket attacks targeting Gaza when she screamed and sought cover as a massive fireball erupted behind her. She then turned around to see smoke rising from what appeared to be a residential building devastated by a missile.

Concerned for her colleague's wellbeing, the news presenter could be heard calmly telling her: "Please take cover. If you are in a position to do so safely you can explain to us what is happening. If you are not in a position to do so safely then please get to safety."

A terrified Sayed fought back her tears and said, "No it's OK. This is a missile attack on a Palestine tower, right in the middle of Gaza City."

In the midst of grappling with the shock of the explosion behind her, the presenter intervened, urging her "Take a moment to breathe, you and your team.... We are hours into this war between Gaza and Israel.

"We have just witnessed live what an Israeli raid looks like on a populated area of Gaza city - what we believe is a residential building."

The Gaza Strip is one of the world's most densely populated areas, accommodating around two million people within a mere 140 square miles. Its essential services such as water, electricity, telecommunications, and other utilities largely rely on Israel.

Also, imports into Gaza are carefully regulated and controlled by the occupying country.

The Israeli Minister of Energy and Infrastructure has issued an immediate directive to halt power supply to the Gaza Strip. Katz said, "I have signed an order instructing Israel's electric company to stop the electricity supply to Gaza."

Gaza's power authority reported an 80 percent reduction in electricity supplies following this decision.

Hamas Creating Havoc

Hamas terrorists have also been kidnapping and killing young women, including students. On Saturday, a disturbing incident involving Hamas fighters parading a young woman's bruised and naked body through the streets of Israel emerged on Saturday.

Unverified videos purportedly showed the sick aftermath of the terrorist organization's unexpected attack on the country. The woman has been identified as a German tattoo artist Shani Louk.

Shani Louk, 30, was at a music festival for peace when she was abducted by terrorists during an unexpected assault on Israel.

Terrorists were seen gathered around Louk's body, while supporters of the group cheered, ran alongside, and spit on her. The post has so far received more than 2 million views. Hamas had initially asserted that the body belonged to a female Israeli soldier.

In another incident, Hamas militants abducted an Israeli student who was attending a rave near the Gaza Strip to mark the end of the Jewish holiday Sukkot, a disturbing video released by her family shows.

Noa Argamani, 25, was kidnapped on Saturday by Hamas terrorists as a video showed her seated on the back of a militant's motorcycle. The distressing video captured her being taken away on a Palestinian gunman's motorcycle as she desperately screamed "Don't kill me! No, no, no."

Her helpless boyfriend, Avi Nathan, is also seen being manhandled by the terrorists and is left behind in the desert. He too is missing.

This comes after Hamas, the de facto governing authority of the Gaza Strip, launched an attack in and around Israeli territory, triggering a significant retaliation from Israel.

Amnesty International has made a plea for an end to the fighting and emphasized the need to uphold international law. This call includes advocating for the termination of 'Israel's 16-year-long illegal blockade on Gaza' and an end to 'all other aspects of Israel's system of apartheid imposed on all Palestinians'.

"The number of Israeli nationals being held captive by Hamas is unprecedented," stated IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus in an interview with CNN. This underscores the gravity and unique nature of the current situation.

"These are extremely disturbing scenes for any Israeli to see. I don't even want to imagine what the fate of this Israeli person will be at the hands of these blood-thirsty animals," Lt. Col. Conricus said.

A spokesperson for Hamas asserted that the number of Israeli hostages taken is "many times greater than what Netanyahu thinks."