Who Is Noa Argamani? Horrifying Video Shows Israeli Student Screaming 'Don't Kill Me' as She Is Kidnapped by Hamas Terrorists from Rave [WATCH]

Hamas militants abducted an Israeli student who was attending a rave near the Gaza Strip to mark the end of the Jewish holiday Sukkot, a disturbing video released by her family shows. Noa Argamani, 25, was kidnapped on Saturday by Hamas terrorists. A video showed her seated on the back of a militant's motorcycle.

The video shows her arms outstretched toward her distressed boyfriend, desperately pleading for her life. This came as another disturbing video showed Hamas militants parading the naked and lifeless body of Shani Louk, 30, a German tattoo artist, on the back of a truck through the streets of Israel after kidnapping her from a music festival.

Kidnapped and No News

Argamani, 25, was enjoying the trance music festival near Kibbutz Re'im when terrorists opened fire and launched rockets into the crowd. A distressing video captured her being taken away on a Palestinian gunman's motorcycle as she desperately screamed "Don't kill me! No, no, no."

Her helpless boyfriend, Avi Nathan, is also seen being manhandled by the terrorists and is left behind in the desert. He too is missing.

The distressing video of the brutal kidnapping was widely shared on social media.

Nathan's brother, Moshe Or, reported him as missing. Later, emergency teams informed him of the video capturing the harrowing kidnapping of both Nathan and Argamani.

"We were worried and tried to call. His phone was unavailable and so was hers," Israel National News reported.

"I can't imagine what's going through her mind – screaming in panic, when some scumbags are holding her and not letting her go," Or said.

The footage of Argamani's kidnapping, extensively circulated on social media, is extremely distressing. "Imagine what it is like for her family," said her university roommate, Amir Moadi. The shocking revelation of her abduction came to light for them when they stumbled upon the footage online, adding to the anguish of the situation.

Moadi described Argamani as "such a lovely, positive woman" who has a passion for traveling. Argamani recently returned from a trip to Sri Lanka and is the only child and her parents who are currently "in shock and can't even speak" due to the distressing situation.

Other footage circulated on social media suggest that Argamani may be in Gaza, heightening concerns for her safety and well-being.

Last night, distressing reports emerged indicating that Doron Asher, 34, along with her two daughters, Raz (five years old) and Aviv (three years old), had been kidnapped by Hamas gunmen. They were taken hostage and held captive in Gaza, raising deep concerns for their safety and well-being.

Hamas Mercilessly Killing People

Another unverified video footage on X shows Hamas fighters parading a young woman's bruised and naked body through the streets of Israel. The woman has been identified as Shani Louk, 30, a German tattoo artist.

Terrorists were seen gathered around Louk's body, while supporters of the group cheered, ran alongside, and spit on her. The post has so far received more than 2 million views. Hamas had initially asserted that the body belonged to a female Israeli soldier.

However, this was contradicted last night when Louk's cousin, Tomasina Weintraub-Louk, confirmed to MailOnline that it was indeed Louk. The family identified her through her distinctive leg tattoos and dreadlocked hair.

"We have heard nothing. We are hoping for positive news. It is definitely Shani. She was at a music festival for peace. This is a nightmare for our family," she told the outlet.

Several users of X expressed their shock after watching the gory video footage. "These are the people world leaders want Israel to make peace with," one user wrote on X.

"These are the people [President Joe Biden] and the [United Nations] say are good people who deserve every consideration. Pray for Israel."

"Disgusting. No other words," wrote another user.

Another unverified video allegedly shows Palestinian fighters dragging the bloodied body of an Israeli soldier out of a car in the Gaza Strip.

The lifeless body is dropped on the ground as armed and masked men jubilantly celebrate. A frenzied group of men then mercilessly kicked the motionless figure repeatedly.

An unexpected invasion by the Hamas group has already left at least 482 dead and an additional 3,200 people injured in less than a day. There are distressing reports of dozens more being kidnapped and forcibly taken across the border into the Gaza Strip.

The situation remains highly volatile and deeply concerning.

"The number of Israeli nationals being held captive by Hamas is unprecedented," stated IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus in an interview with CNN. This underscores the gravity and unique nature of the current situation.

"These are extremely disturbing scenes for any Israeli to see. I don't even want to imagine what the fate of this Israeli person will be at the hands of these blood-thirsty animals," Lt. Col. Conricus said.

A spokesperson for Hamas asserted that the number of Israeli hostages taken is "many times greater than what Netanyahu thinks."