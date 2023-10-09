Shani Louk: German Tattoo Artist Who Naked Body Was Paraded by Hamas Terrorists Was Peace Messenger and Objected to Military Service in Israel [WATCH]

The German tattoo artist whose naked body was paraded by Hamas terrorists after the brutal attack at a music festival was not only a victim but also a peace campaigner and conscientious objector to military service, the Daily Mail reported. Shani Louk, 30, was at a music festival for peace when she became a victim of the Hamas terrorists.

The terrorists stormed the event and mercilessly massacred 260 Israeli festivalgoers, including Shani Louk during their surprise assault on Israel that began on Saturday. Louk was kidnapped and then allegedly brutally raped before Hamas militants paraded her bruised and naked body on a truck through the streets of Israel on Saturday.

Messenger of Peace

Louk's lifeless body was displayed in a degrading manner in the back of a truck, with one leg contorted at an unnatural angle. The disturbing video showed four Hamas terrorists surrounding her, shouting 'Allahu akbar'.

Onlookers, including children, were seen jeering and spitting on her motionless body as the truck moved.

Louk's family, desperately clinging to hope that she may still be alive despite the distressing footage of her body, have shared that she was a pacifist and a peace campaigner. Shani was known for her active involvement in organizing music festivals, highlighting her commitment to promoting peace and harmony in the community, the outlet reported.

Louk, who was raised in Israel but held a German passport, firmly adhered to her principles and objected to the compulsory military service in Israel, citing her beliefs. Her aunt, Orly Louk, shared this insight with the German newspaper Der Spiegel, saying that her German passport played a role in supporting her stance.

Heartbreaking video footage captured a joyful Louk, a passionate traveler as described by her family, dancing at the music festival moments before she fell victim to the terrorists.

In the midst of this devastating situation, Shani's mother, Ricarda, took the anguishing step of releasing a heartbreaking video, pleading for help to unravel the truth about her daughter's fate.

Family Devastated

Holding a picture of Shani on her mobile phone, Ricarda bravely spoke out on Sunday, 'This morning my daughter, Shani Nicole Louk, a German citizen, was kidnapped with a group of tourists in southern Israel by Palestinian Hamas.

"We were sent a video in which I could clearly see our daughter unconscious in the car with the Palestinians and them driving around the Gaza Strip.

"I ask you to send us any help or any news. Thank you very much."

Hamas had initially claimed that the body belonged to a female Israeli soldier.

However, this was contradicted later when Louk's cousin, Tomasina Weintraub-Louk, confirmed to MailOnline that it was indeed Louk. The family identified her through her distinctive leg tattoos and dreadlocked hair.

"We have heard nothing. We are hoping for positive news. It is definitely Shani. She was at a music festival for peace. This is a nightmare for our family," she told the outlet.

Tomasina said that they had been frantically attempting to reach out to Louk and her Mexican boyfriend, but their efforts to establish contact were in vain.

"We knew she was in the party, she didn't answer," Tomasina said.

Louk's parents said that they last spoke to their daughter during a phone call early on Saturday, shortly after Hamas initiated their initial rocket attacks. Since then, they have been unable to establish contact with her, heightening their worry and anxiety.

In a distressing turn of events, the family received information from Louk's bank, indicating that her credit card had been used in Gaza.

The tragedy unfolded amid a devastating assault by Palestinian militants, marking one of the most severe onslaughts in 50 years. This unprecedented attack involved coordinated land, sea, and air strikes, showcasing a heightened level of sophistication, including the use of hang gliders to evade detection.

In this well-coordinated, multi-pronged assault, Palestinian terrorists infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip, taking control of settlements and brutally attacking and murdering civilians who were celebrating a Jewish holiday.

The assailants kidnapped several civilians from the streets, either taking them back to Gaza or killing them on the spot.

The music festival attended by Louk was among the first targets of this heinous attack, resulting in the massacre of 260 festivalgoers.

Survivors recounted the horrifying ordeal, detailing how the gunmen systematically executed victims, illustrating the brutality and calculated nature of the assault.

The survivors of the attack shared clips of their harrowing ordeal on social media, revealing the traumatic moments when they had to hide under bushes and record poignant farewell messages to their loved ones while witnessing the horrifying killings of victims.

For hours, many remained motionless in extreme terror, waiting until they finally heard the voices of armed rescuers speaking in Hebrew.

The Palestinian terrorist group launched their assault on the Supernova Festival near Kibbutz Re'im close to the Gaza Strip, as part of their surprise attack initiated on Saturday.

Dashcam footage released on Monday from the incident painted a distressing picture of gunmen mercilessly executing civilians as they lay in the sand.