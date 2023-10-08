Hamas Execute Israeli Girl in Front of Her Family and Hold Couple, 2 Children Hostage as Terrorist Tells 'She Went to Heaven' [WATCH]

A distressing video has emerged from Israel that shows a family being held hostage reportedly by armed members of the Hamas group. Shockingly, it has been reported that one of the girls from the family was executed in the presence of her siblings. Israel-based journalist Hananya Naftali shared this alarming information on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas caught Israel off guard on Saturday with a major attack. Gunmen targeted and killed over 350 people and kidnapped several including Israeli grandmothers. In response, Israel declared war on Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of 198 people as leaders vowed to exact an 'unprecedented price."

Killed in Front of Her Family

The video circulating on social media shows a family consisting of a couple, their son, and their daughter being held hostage by Hamas in Israel.

The video shows the distressed couple sitting on the floor alongside their son and daughter, who seem to be minors.

"Why is there blood on your hands, papa?" the son asked and broke down.

"I wanted her to stay alive," expressed the visibly traumatized girl, seemingly referring to her sister who was tragically executed in front of them. "My sister is dead," she said.

"It didn't happen," her mother said, in shock amid the horrifying situation as an armed man walked in front of the camera.

In an attempt to protect their children, the parents consoled them and instructed them to lie down on the floor while Hamas terrorists continued firing from their house. "She went to heaven", a terrorist was heard shouting as the two children cried over their sibling's death.

A man then appears on camera, though only the lower part of his body is visible, with his face concealed. An assault gun is seen slung over his shoulder, and a magazine is clearly within the frame, indicating the dire situation and presence of armed men.

Israel-based journalist Hananya Naftali shared the video, stating that tragically, another daughter of the couple was executed in front of the family, intensifying the horror of the situation.

"Israeli family is held hostage by Hamas terrorists who took control of their house inside Israel. Just look at their faces. This is a crime against humanity. I demand world leaders to take action," the journalist wrote sharing the video on X.

Complete Terror

The majority of the kidnappings and hostage-taking happened within the first hour of the surprise terror attack orchestrated by the Hamas group. Their fighters infiltrated into Israel in significant numbers using powered paragliders and bulldozers to breach border fences.

Disturbing visuals shared on social media show injured Israeli soldiers and civilians, their hands bound, being forcibly taken by Hamas in their vehicles.

In one particularly disturbing video, Hamas fighters are seen parading a young woman's bruised and naked body through the streets of Israel on Saturday.

The woman has been identified as a German tattoo artist.

Shani Louk, 30, was at a music festival for peace when she was abducted by terrorists during an unexpected assault on Israel. This attack has resulted in a staggering toll, with at least 480 deaths and 3,200 injured. Unverified video footage on X shows Louk's body displayed in the back of a truck, with one leg positioned in an unnatural angle.

Terrorists were seen gathered around Louk's body, while supporters of the group cheered, ran alongside, and spit on her. The post has so far received more than 2 million views. Hamas had initially asserted that the body belonged to a female Israeli soldier.

Hamas militants also kidnapped an Israeli student who was attending a rave near the Gaza Strip to mark the end of the Jewish holiday Sukkot.

Noa Argamani, 25, was kidnapped on Saturday by Hamas terrorists. A video showed her seated on the back of a militant's motorcycle.

The video shows her arms outstretched toward her distressed boyfriend, desperately pleading for her life.

Argamani, 25, was enjoying the trance music festival near Kibbutz Re'im when terrorists opened fire and launched rockets into the crowd. A distressing video captured her being taken away on a Palestinian gunman's motorcycle as she desperately screamed "Don't kill me! No, no, no."

Her helpless boyfriend, Avi Nathan, is also seen being manhandled by the terrorists and is left behind in the desert. He too is missing.

"The number of Israeli nationals being held captive by Hamas is unprecedented," stated IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus in an interview with CNN. This underscores the gravity and unique nature of the current situation.

"These are extremely disturbing scenes for any Israeli to see. I don't even want to imagine what the fate of this Israeli person will be at the hands of these blood-thirsty animals," Lt. Col. Conricus said.

A spokesperson for Hamas asserted that the number of Israeli hostages taken is "many times greater than what Netanyahu thinks."