Shakira Abruptly Storms Off Stage at LIV Miami After Shocking Incident of Fans Filming Up Under her Dress During Performance

International superstar Shakira abruptly left the stage after a disturbing incident at LIV Miami. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer was invited to dance to her new song "Soltera" but quickly cut her performance short after realizing some audience members were filming up her dress.

Initially, Shakira tried to handle the situation calmly, asking the offenders to stop recording. She repeatedly adjusted her dress in an attempt to protect herself. Despite her efforts, the group continued to film, ignoring her requests. Though Shakira tried to keep smiling, the disrespect was too much, and she eventually stormed off the stage.

A video capturing Shakira's frustration has since surfaced online. It shows the singer walking off after realizing what was happening. Fans have shared the clip widely, with the caption, "Shakira leaves the stage after people were filming under her dress while she danced to her new single. People are GROSS."

The footage sparked outrage on social media. Many users expressed anger over the disrespectful behavior towards Shakira. One user wrote, "That's truly disappointing. Artists deserve respect and privacy, on and off the stage. We must ensure a safe space for everyone." Another added, "Whoever filmed this should be arrested for sexual assault."

A third comment read, "That's just beyond gross. Shakira had every right to walk off. No one should have to deal with that kind of disrespect, especially when they're simply performing. People need to learn basic decency."

Shakira has not yet made an official statement regarding the incident. The singer remains in the spotlight following her recent breakup with soccer star Gerard Pique. The couple, who had been together for 11 years, split in 2022. They share two sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9. Reports suggest Pique was unfaithful, leading to their separation.

Shakira's fans continue to stand by her, showing overwhelming support in light of both the personal challenges she has faced and the recent inappropriate behavior directed at her. Many are urging for stronger measures to protect artists from such invasions of privacy during performances.

While Shakira hasn't addressed the LIV Miami incident yet, it is clear that the singer, known for her powerful performances and strong fanbase, is not willing to tolerate disrespect, both on and off stage.