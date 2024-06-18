Who is Mohammad Nusrait ? Muslim Student's Viral "America is a Cancer" Speech at UIC Sparks Outrage on Social Media

A student from the University of Illinois at Chicago has ignited a firestorm on social media with his controversial remarks about the United States. Mohammad Nusairat, a Bachelor of Science student, labeled America as a "cancer" in a speech that quickly went viral.

Mohammad Nusairat, a Muslim student from the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) class of 2025, has recently stirred controversy due to a viral video of his sermon. Nusairat, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Data Science with a Concentration in Computer Science at UIC, expressed frustration with the American government and democracy, advocating for a different way of life.

In a video shared by @MEMRIReports on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Nusairat declared, "America is the cancer. America, American government, secularism, democracy—these are the cancers. They have spread their illness all over the world." He continued, "Muslims are tired of this cancer. They are tired of the American government. They are tired of the democracy. They want to see a new way of life."

He added, ""[The Messenger] was sent as a mercy for all of mankind. He was sent as a mercy. Why? Because the way of life he brought, will bring that mercy. The way of life he brought, will bring that tranquility, to Muslims and non-Muslims. Non-Muslims won't have to worry about the issues they worry about now. You won't have to. Because Islam is a just religion that has come to be implemented upon society."

The video also includes student Musab Kazi, who, during an April 26, 2024, sermon at the UIC MSA, asserted that Palestine's liberation will not come from America, congressmen, or senators, but from the Muslim nation. He added that "Muslims of strength," capable of saving Masjid Al-Aqsa from the "oppressors," are "sitting in front of me right now in this room."

Although Nusairat made these comments in May, the video has recently gained widespread attention. It has accumulated over 3.8 million views and more than 30,000 likes. The reaction from social media users has been overwhelmingly negative.

One user demanded immediate action, writing, "His scholarship and student visa (if he has one) needs to be revoked immediately." Another added, "We don't want anybody in the U.S. that hates our country. Leave and never come back."

Others echoed similar sentiments. "If they can't adjust to the American way, to its laws and rules, those that are not comfortable living in the USA, they must be shipped out to their corresponding countries where they came from," wrote one user.

Some comments were more direct. "Go somewhere else," one user suggested, while another said, "Then move out of the United States." Questions about Nusairat's presence in the country were also raised. "Why will someone tired of America be living in America?" one user asked. Similar comments included, "Then why are they there?" and "Why do you live in a western society? What stops you from moving to Iran or any other Muslim country? There are 46 of them to choose from. Bye."

Criticism also extended to the University of Illinois at Chicago. One user tagged the university, stating, "You should be ashamed of yourselves, @thisisUIC, to allow speakers like this on American college campuses. Absolutely ashamed."

The incident highlights the intense reactions that inflammatory statements can provoke, particularly when shared on social media platforms with a global audience.