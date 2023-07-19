From Shakira to Kyle Jenner, 5 Most Followed Celebrities on Twitter Rival Thread

The Thread App has officially become the fastest downloaded application, surpassing 100 million users in no time. The presence of celebrities on the platform has attracted millions of followers who eagerly await every piece of news about their favorite stars, seizing any opportunity to connect with them. With such a vibrant community, it's only natural to be curious about the top profiles and individuals who have amassed the highest number of followers on Threads.

Kim Kardarshian

Kim Kardashian, the renowned American social media sensation, has joined the ranks of Threads' most-followed with an astonishing 4 million users, despite not having made a single post on the platform. This accomplishment is particularly remarkable considering her massive following of over 362 million on Instagram.

Mr. Beast

James Donaldson, widely known by his popular YouTube alias Mr. Beast, stands as a pioneer in the Threads Account phenomenon. His account made headlines by accumulating an astounding 1 million followers within a single day of its launch. With unprecedented speed, Mr. Beast's Threads Account skyrocketed to fame, solidifying his position as the undisputed champion of the threaded realm.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, the American singer, wasted no time in joining Threads and has become one of the most followed celebrities with over 3.7 million followers. Gomez, known for her versatile talent and captivating performances, has captivated the Threads community with her presence. With over such a huge number of followers, she continues to enchant her fans with her engaging content and authentic interactions on the platform.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, has swiftly garnered an impressive following of two million on the Threads platform, despite not yet sharing any posts. This remarkable feat underscores her immense popularity and influence in the digital domain. In just one day, Kylie Jenner managed to accumulate an astonishing number of followers, indicative of the tremendous anticipation and interest surrounding her potential contributions to the platform.

Shakira

Shakira, the renowned Colombian singer and songwriter, is expected to become the next prominent celebrity on Threads, accumulating the highest number of followers. Having established herself in the music industry since the early 1990s, Shakira boasts a substantial fan base across various social media platforms.