Sgt. Rahasenfratz: Furious Army Medic Breaks the Internet after She Slams Roe v. Wade Ruling in Viral TikTok Video [WATCH]

A US Army medic who was "enraged" by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has gone viral after she posted a TikTok video in which she is seen slamming politicians for treating women "like second-class citizens." The TikTok video was posted by right-wing Internet personality Jack Posobiec over the weekend.

In the now-viral outburst, Sgt. Rahasenfratz questioned how she was to "defend the Constitution and country" when policy shows it doesn't 'give a rat's a** about me. The Army just recently renewed the contract of the medic, whose first name is unknown. However, she has now become famous for making her views public.

Speaking Her Mind Out

In the viral video, Sgt. Rahasenfratz says she claimed that removing federal safeguards for abortion will have the "unintended consequence" of lowering retention rates as female military members already have " extremely limited access to birth control" and " are more likely to experience unplanned pregnancies."

"I just extended my contract to continue serving this country a week ago. How am I supposed to swear to support and defend the Constitution and a country that treats its women like second class citizens?" she argued.

"How am I supposed to do that? How am I supposed to do that with pride? How am I supposed to do that with love and honor?" she continues in the video.

The video was uploaded by Rahasenfratz on June 24, only hours after the Supreme Court overturned Roe by a vote of 6 to 3.

"I am heartbroken. I am enraged. I am terrified," she captioned the clip, which has now received almost 40,000 likes and over 1,500 comments.

The medic claims that she learnt about the verdict after she awoke from a nap, and was immediately furious, wondering how she could be expected to fight for a nation that, in her opinion, oppresses women.

"How am I supposed to wake up every day and put on a frickin' uniform that says 'United States Army,' when the United States doesn't even give a rat's ass about me?" she says.

"It gives more of a rat's ass about the guns they're allowed to buy the kill the children that I'm forced to give birth to," she continued. "Think about that," she says.

Raising Valid Points

Rahasenfratz then goes on to justify the consequences of overturning the Joe v Wade ruling. "This effect on female service women is an unintended consequence which means that lawmakers and Supreme Court justices probably weren't thinking about this when they wrote their 213 some odd-page report on it, right?" she said.

"They probably were not thinking about this consequence. But it is one, and it affects the very people that those lawmakers hold to a higher standard because they support the troops," she continued. "Do you really, though? You really support the troops, even though this is going to greatly lessen the retention of women in the ranks of this military?"

"You support the troops, even though you're going to ruin some women's careers," she goes on to add.

She made a commitment to carry out her sworn duty to serve the United States and spoke out against the repercussions of the contentious Supreme Court ruling as the video came to a close.

"I signed that contract, so I will serve my country," she said. "But you bet your ass you're going to hear my voice, because I will not stop. I will not rest and I will not be silent because this is an attack on women in this country, 100%."

Social media users expressed outrage after Posobiec shared the video with his Twitter followers, captioning it, "BREAKING: Woke Female Army Soldier Questions Loyalty to United States after Roe v Wade Decision."

"This is ok, but refusing an experimental vaccine is not. @POTUS has destroyed our military," fumed Twitter account "Yankee in the South," referring to the mandate of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for US Army members.

Women all over the country are demonstrating and speaking out against the decision to overturn Roe, which instantly outlawed abortion in 18 states due to carefully designed "trigger laws" and historic bans that were automatically reenacted after the judgment.

In most major US cities, protesters have taken to the streets to urge lawmakers to defend abortion rights in their states.