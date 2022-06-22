COVID-19 Vaccines Reduces Breast Milk Supply, Leading to Shortage of Baby Formula? Bizarre Theory on Social Media

A viral claim suggesting that COVID-19 vaccines reduce breast milk supplies leading to baby formula has surfaced on social media. The baseless claim has emerged through a video posted on Instagram.

The video posted by user, iamtherealest2everdoit, claims that Covid-19 vaccine have caused reduced milk supply in lactating mothers.

Video Fuels Bizarre Conspiracy Theory

Posted on June 19, the video starts with a woman saying, "The most high just brought something to my attention and I need to share it with y'all. Pay attention."

The video then goes on to show a clip highlighting the shortage of baby formula shortage in the United States. The 'Inside Edition' states, "The U.S. is staring at a baby formula shortage leaving families across the country distraught. So far stores in five states including Texas and Tennessee are more than 50 percent out of stock. Supplies are running low in 25 other."

The woman appears and instructs the viewers to watch another clip from San Diego 10 News. The video captioned, New UCSD Nursing Study, includes the interview of a person who is heard claiming, "A few mothers reported that they noticed a reduction in milk supplies so, they were producing less milk than they were before they were vaccinated."

The third part of the video includes a clip wherein a voice is heard saying, "Breast milk company should have you worried saying just those three words alone," over an image that reads, "ALT BREASTMILK COMPANY BIOMILQ RAISES $3.5 MILLION FROM GATES' INVESTMENT FIRM."

Here is the Truth

As reported previously, the controversy surrounding Gates' involvement in the shortage of baby formula gained momentum after Conservative commentator Candace Owens tweeted, "Doesn't Bill Gates just have the best luck? Just like with the COVID vaccineâ€” he makes an investment, and then suddenly there is a pandemic or shortage and everyone must line up for his product. Of course he's invested in lab produced breast milk."

Earlier, the baby formula shortage was also linked to the ongoing controversy over the abortion laws in the U.S.

Debunking the recent claim, Lead Stories reported that vaccine did not reduce the supply of breast milk.

"A September 2021 study found that a small proportion of women reported a reduction in their breast milk supply immediately following COVID vaccines but the milk "came back fully within 72 hours after vaccination," it reported.

The shortage of baby formula took place in February after In February, Abbott Laboratories, recalled some baby formulas, including Similac manufactured at its Michigan-based plant following reports about infants developing a bacterial infection following the consumption of the product.