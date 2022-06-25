Which US Companies Will Cover Travel Costs for Abortion? Here's the Full List

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday which will now lead to abortion bans in at least 13 states. However, a large number of companies, including some big corporations, have come forward to help their employees who may need to access abortion services.

Following the decision, corporate behemoths from a variety of industries have promised to support and financially help workers â€” and, in some cases, their families â€” who need abortions in states where abortion is prohibited. Most companies already include coverage for abortion care in their health plans, but a few significant corporations increased their benefits to cover travel expenses after Texas enacted harsh abortion restrictions earlier this year.

Companies to Help Employees

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is expected to fundamentally alter the landscape of reproductive health in America by transferring control of abortion policy to the states and opening the door for many more to enact new abortion restrictions. As of Friday, state officials in at least seven states said that new abortion laws could now be put into effect.

Millions of people who want abortions may soon have to traverse state lines to get the surgery, raising the price of a frequently pricey medical service even further. Many people may be able to only afford an abortion thanks to their employers' benefit packages.

However, there is some good news as many of the biggest corporations in the country are prepared to pay employees who travel outside their home states to lawfully seek abortion services.

After a draft version of the ruling was leaked in May, companies like Citigroup, Salesforce, and Match Group initially committed to providing financial assistance to employees seeking abortions in the affected states. On Friday, several others followed in their footsteps.

Bearing All Costs

Here are some of the companies that will be paying for abortion-related travel costs.

Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, which includes Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram among others, said in a statement on Friday that the company plans to cover employees' out-of-state abortion travel expenses "to the extent permitted by law."

"We are in the process of assessing how best to do so, given the legal complexities involved," the tech giant said in a statement.

Amazon

The e-commerce giant shared with staff members last month that it would cover up to $4,000 in travel costs annually for non-life-threatening medical treatments, such as abortions, that were not available within 100 miles of a worker's home.

Starbucks

The coffee chain behemoth told its staff last month that it would cover travel costs for gender-affirming or abortion procedures that are not accessible within 100 miles of a worker's residence.

"Regardless of what the Supreme Court ends up deciding, we will always ensure our partners have access to quality healthcare," Starbucks executive Sara Kelly told employees. "And when actions impact your access to healthcare, we will work on a way to make sure you feel supported."

Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company announced on Friday that it will pay for employees' travel and preparation expenses related to getting an abortion. In a statement, the business pledged to guarantee that all of its employees have access to reproductive care, "no matter where they live."

Apple

According to a video acquired by The New York Times, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated during an employee-only discussion last year that the business would pay for travel costs for employees seeking an out-of-state abortion.

Microsoft Corporation

Last month, Microsoft made the announcement that it will pay for employees' out-of-state travel charges for gender-affirming care or abortion services. The software behemoth said in a statement that it will take every action permitted by law in this regard and will "protect our employees' rights and support employees and their enrolled dependents in accessing critical healthcare."

However, these aren't the only companies that have announced to bear costs for abortion-related travel.

Here's a full list of companies that are offering abortion coverage or travel benefits for out-of-state abortions.