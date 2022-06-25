Roe v Wade Overturned: Here Are The 26 States That Can Ban Abortion; Check The List

Nearly 26 states across the US could make abortion illegal after Friday's Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe vs Wade decision, which legalized abortion across the country.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights, these 26 states are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, reported The Sun.

The group also said that Florida, Indiana, Montana, and Nebraska could also ban abortion.

"You will see the impact of the spillover from these other states," said Cary Franklin, the faculty director at UCLA's Center on Reproductive Health, Law, and Policy, which released a report this month estimating that 8,000 to 16,000 more people will travel to California each year for abortion care, according to Los Angeles Times.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court ended the right to abortion by overturning its 49-year-old landmark Roe v Wade verdict, which legalized abortion across the country.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the final opinion issued Friday that abortion presents a profound moral question. "The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives," wrote Justice Alito.

More to follow.