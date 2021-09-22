Sex and The City Star Willie Garson Dies of Pancreatic Cancer; Final Twitter Post Back in Focus

Willie Garson, the actor best known for his role in Sex and the City, is no more. Garson, 57, passed away on Tuesday, according to reports. Garson, who played Carrie Bradshaw's best male friend Stanford Blatch, breathed his last surrounded by his family members.

While the actor's exact cause of his death is unknown, reports reveal that he had been suffering from pancreatic cancer. Apart from having featured in Sex and the City TV show, Garson also featured in two SATC movies. The upcoming revival, 'And Just Like That....' will mark the actor's last movie in the Hollywood industry.

Willie Garson's Son Confirms Actor's Death

Garson's son Nathen Garson confirmed the death of his father on Instagram on Tuesday. The post on the social media platform did not immediately reveal the cause of Garson's death.

Willie Garson's Last Twitter Post

On September 5, Garson's took to his official Twitter handle to share a heartwarming message to his followers. "BE KIND TO EACH OTHER......ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APRROACH KINDNESS," Garson's last message to his fans on Twitter reads. Many of his fans are shocked to learn about the star's sudden demise. Fans took to the social media platform to pay their respects to the veteran Hollywood actor. "I hope the world was as kind to you as you deserved," one of his followers by the id @topcatte wrote on Twitter.

HBO Paid Tribute to Willie Garson on Twitter

HBO paid tribute to Garson in a tweet that read, "Willie Garson was in life, as on-screen, a light for everyone in his universe. He created one of HBO's most beloved characters and was a member of our family for nearly 25 years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend condolences to his family and loved ones."

Willie Garson's Funeral

While the family members of Garson have not yet announced anything related to his funeral, the event is likely to take place shortly.

Willie Garson's Movies and TV Shows

Willie Garson has featured in as many as 30 movies in his entire acting career, including the popular 2008 movie Sex and the City and its sequel Sex and the City 2 in 2010. Garson has also received much appreciation for his role as the con man Mozzie in the famous TV series White Collar.