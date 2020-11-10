A Florida woman has been arrested after she was caught pleasuring herself in public, in the nude, outside a Popeyes over the weekend.

Vanessa Lee Jones, 38, was taken into custody on Saturday morning after a witness reported seeing her completely naked, masturbating near a dumpster outside the fast food restaurant in St. Petersburg.

Jones Arrested for Exposure of Sexual Organs

When responding police officers arrived at the scene, they also "witnessed the defendant masturbating in front of the dumpster completely naked." According to the arrest affidavit, security cameras at the location recorded Jones in the act.

Jones was arrested for exposure of sexual organs, a misdemeanor charge and is being held in the county jail on a $150 bond. The affidavit also noted that there was no evidence to suggest that Jones was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and it did not seem like she was not suffering from any mental health issues.

Arrested Twice in Less Than Two Months

This is not the first time Jones has been arrested for indecent exposure in public. On September, Jones was arrested for allegedly exposing herself and pleasuring herself in front of a 7-Eleven in St. Petersburg.

At the time, Jones was charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition, a felony, since she allegedly "continuously rubbed her vagina" in view of a minor who was accompanied by the child's uncle, who recorded the incident and showed it to law enforcement.

Jones remained behind bars until Oct. 28, when she was freed after prosecutors declined to pursue the felony case. The 7-Eleven is located only a couple of blocks from the Popeyes restaurant, where Jones was arrested Saturday morning.

According to court records, Jones's rap sheet includes convictions for theft, possession of drug equipment, trespassing, and possession of synthetic marijuana. Last month, another Florida woman was arrested for stripping down inside an adult store and masturbating herself with a sex toy she picked off the shelf, as previously reported.