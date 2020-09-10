A woman in Florida has been arrested after she walked into an adult store, removed her clothes and started masturbating with an adult sex toy in the back room, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the document, the bizarre incident took place at 7.20 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the Lion's Den Adult Superstore on Okeechobee Road in Fort Pierce.

A Fort Pierce police officer responded to reports of a "disturbance" at the adult store. On the way to the store, a dispatcher informed the officer that there was a female in the store wearing a purple shirt without any pants on. The woman was identified as 36-year-old Theresa Ann Stanley.

Caught Masturbating in the Stock Room

When the officer arrived at the location, he was told by an employee that Stanley had stripped down completely, grabbed a pink-colored sex toy off the shelf and removed the device from its packaging before making her way to the stock room in the store's rear.

The officer entered the stock room and found Stanley sitting on a chair with her feet up on a table, using the pink penis-shaped toy in a "masturbatory manner" but stopped as soon as she saw the officer and dropped the device on the ground. Stanley allegedly also tried on a piece of clothing in the store. The total value of the two stolen items was just under $46.

Charged with Theft and Indecent Exposure

Stanley was arrested and booked into the St Lucie County Jail on charges of indecent exposure of sexual organs and petit theft, both misdemeanors. After being read her rights, Stanley declined to the speak with the officer, whose body-worn camera recorded the bizarre incident.

Stanley is currently being held on a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow. She has previously been convicted for soliciting prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia and was charged earlier this year with grand theft auto, a felony case that is pending.