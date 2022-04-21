Sergei Lavrov: Russia's 'War Hawk' Foreign Minister Went on Japan Trip With Mistress and Top Russian Escort

Russia's war hawk foreign minister and one of Vladimir Putin's most trusted lieutenants Sergei Lavrov went to Japan with his 'mistress' and a top Russian 'escort' known for her nude photos, a bombshell expose has revealed. Lavrov was pictured alongside his mistress Svetlana Polyakova and Ekaterina Lobanova during a govern trip, according to a new report.

Although the secret trip took place in 2018, the revelations that Lavrov was accompanied by his mistress and an escort came to light only this week. Lobanova's nickname on one adult site is 'Lizzy Sex Relax' where she had 183,000 'likes', according to the report.

With Mistress, Escort in Tow

Lavrov went on an official trip to Japan in 2018 with his mistress Polyakova, while Lobanova was with billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a personal friend of the 71-year-old foreign minister. The four were photographed outside a Tokyo restaurant.

However, that remained a secret for four years till facial recognition software established that Lobanova "and the person in the photo with Lavrov and Deripaska are one and the same person."

According to a recent investigation by The Insider and New Lines, Lavrov made the formal trip in the weeks following Russia's poisoning of Sergei Skripal, in which he begged with Japan to assist in the search for the spy.

Gennady Rovner, the former owner of a strip-joint chain who is now the chairman of the Advanced Programs Foundation's board of trustees, was also seen in the photo. Interestingly, Angelo Koo, a Taiwanese businessman was also seen in the photo. He reportedly was Lavrov's interpreter although Russia doesn't have any formal relationship with that country.

Lobanova is one of the most prominent escorts in Russia famed for posting her nudes. On one adult site, Lobanova or 'Lizzy Sex Relax' has amassed 183,000 'likes'.

Bombshell Revelations

The newly-emerged photo backs up Alexei Navalny's claims that Lavrov took 'mistress' Polyakova on official Kremlin trips on a regular basis at the cost of his wealthy buddy Deripaska, who is sanctioned by the West.

"The photo of Lavrov and Deripaska confirms the Navalny team's investigation, which found that the Russian Foreign Minister and his mistress Svetlana Polyakova, along with her mother and daughter, have been flying on Deripaska's planes, sailing on his yachts and living in his homes since at least 2014," stated the new report.

"In particular, Lavrov's relatives have used the oligarch's planes to fly to Montenegro, Austria, Germany, Norway, and other countries. Polina, the foreign minister's stepdaughter, has repeatedly posted photos from homes owned by Deripaska."

According to the FBK, Navalny's anti-corruption foundation, she follows Lavrov on every international trip and has flown on a government plane more than 60 times.

Polina Kovaleva, Polyakova's daughter and Lavrov's stepdaughter, was recently sanctioned by Britain for purchasing a Â£4.4 million luxury apartment in London at the age of 21. Despite the fact that the foreign minister's wife is Maria Lavrova, Polyakova is often referred to as Svetlana Lavrova.

On the other hand, a fascinating network of connections connects the dots. Deripaska, a billionaire energy and aluminum magnate, has ties not just to Lavrov and Putin, but also to Paul Manafort, the chairman of Donald Trump's campaign team and a lobbyist for pro-Russian Ukrainian former president Viktor Yanukovych's deposed administration.