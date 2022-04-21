Dramatic Moment Trump Calls Piers Morgan 'Fool', 'Disloyal' and 'Fake' Before Storming Out of Explosive Interview [WATCH]

Former President Donald Trump stormed out of an interview with Piers Morgan after the British television host told him that he had lost the election. In a 30-second preview for Morgan's new show, 'Piers Morgan Uncensored', Trump appears to get agitated when the presenter tells him that the election was "free and fair" and that "you lost".

An agitated Trump is seen blasting Morgan and calling him a "fool" and "dishonest" before storming out of the interview. In fact, interview came to an abrupt end when Trump ordered "turn the cameras off" as he got out of his chair and walked off.

Trump Gets Furious

On Wednesday, a preview for Rupert Murdoch's Talk TV show 'Piers Morgan Uncensored', was released, which shows the celebrity host interviewing Trump. However, the "most explosive interview of the year," as it was dubbed, didn't go as planned. According to footage from the meeting, the 45th president became more angry with Morgan's queries, calling him a "fool" at one point.

"I think I'm a very honest man ... much more honest than you, actually," Trump said at one point.

"Really?" Morgan asked.

"Yeah," Trump responded.

Morgan is then heard telling Trump that the 2020 vote "was a free and fair election. You lost."

"Only a fool would think that," Trump shot back.

"You think I'm a fool?" Morgan retorted.

"I do now, yeah," Trump is heard saying as he sweats. "I don't think you're real," Trump tells Morgan.

The interview then ends abruptly with Trump storming out of the sit-down interview before telling the crew to turn off the cameras. "Very dishonest," he is head muttering.

Piers Morgan Uncensored premieres Monday and is billed as "a fearless forum for lively, intelligent debate and agenda-setting interview." The 60-minute show will be aired live across Murdoch's channels, including Fox Nation in the United States and Sky News Australia, as well as the soon-to-be-launched British channel that will compete with BBC News, Sky News, and GB News.

Trump Still in Denial

Trump has claimed nearly since Electoral Night 2020 that Democrats and their surrogates in crucial swing states including Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania concealed election fraud by expanding mail-in voting owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Morgan has stated that he and Trump had been friends for nearly 15 years, dating back to Morgan's victory on Celebrity Apprentice in 2008.

According to Margan's op-ed in New York Post, someone had sent Trump a list of questions an hour before the interview where Morgan had been harshly critical of the former president.

Morgan in the op-ed wrote that Trump called him into his office ahead of the scheduled interview and asked "What the f*** is this?" Trump ranted a handful of Morgan's questions, which he gleaned from op-eds and TV appearances.

"Trump's a supreme narcissist," "He's now acting like a Mafia mob boss," and "And all because Donald's stupendous ego couldn't accept losing and sent him nuts," were a few of the quotes.

"I thought we were friends?" Trump reportedly had shouted at Morgan. "This is so disloyal! After all I've done for you? Why would you say all this about me?"

Morgan claimed that he asked Trump about the hole-in-one he claimed to have recently received to calm him down, and Trump reluctantly agreed to sit for the interview.

Morgan said Trump called him a fool six more times during the interview, as well as calling Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) "stupid" and his own vice president, Mike Pence, "foolish and weak."