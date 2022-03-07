Where Is Alina Kabaeva? Putin's Olympic Gold-Winning Lover and Children Hiding in 'Private and Secure' Chalet in Switzerland

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Olympic gold-winning gymnast mistress Alina Kabaeva is reportedly hiding with their four young children in a private chalet in Switzerland. According to sources close to Kremlin, Kabaeva, an Olympic gold medalist and one of the most decorated gymnasts in history, is hiding from the war in a secluded chalet "somewhere" in Switzerland, a country known for its neutrality.

Kabaeva, 38, allegedly has four children with the 69-year-old Putin. Putin and the accomplished gymnast are thought to have two sons and two seven-year-old twin daughters. The comes amid speculation that Putin sent his family into hiding at a place that is well protected and safe in case a nuclear war breaks out.

Hiding Her from the World

It was earlier reported that Putin has shifted his family to a high-tech bunker in Siberia that is well protected and safe in case a nuclear war breaks out. It was reported that he did that a day after Russia attacked Ukraine.

However, reports have now emerged that the tyrant has now shifted his family to a private chalet in Switzerland. "While Putin carries out his assault on the Ukraine, attacking innocent citizens and causing a refugee crisis, his family is holed up in a very private and very secure chalet somewhere in Switzerland â€“ for now, at least," according to a source who spoke by Page Six.

The children allegedly all have Swiss passports.

The source said that Kabaeva is very important to Putin and he has ensured that she and their children are completely safe. "Alina has two young boys and twin girls with Putin who were born in Switzerland.

"The kids all have Swiss passports, and I imagine she does also."

According to sources, Putin and Kabaeva have 7-year-old twin daughters who were born in February 2015 near Lugano, Switzerland. They are also thought to have two other sons. However, the two have never officially confirmed it.

"I have a private life in which I do not permit interference. It must be respected," Putin had once said. "I have always reacted negatively to those who with their snotty noses and erotic fantasies prowl into others' lives."

In Love with a Tyrant

The news of Kabaeva and her children hiding in a private chalet in Switzerland comes as Russia war with Ukraine entered the 10th day, with thousands of lives already lost, while over 1.5 million have fled the country as refugees.

Kabaeva is believed to be very special to Putin, according to sources. During her rhythmic gymnastic career Kabaeva won two Olympic medals, in Sydney and Athens, 14 World Championship medals, and 21 European Championship medals.

She once also posed almost naked for 'Maxim' and was described by a photographer as "full of sex."

There have also been numerous reports of her wearing a wedding band, but no evidence of a marriage has been found. On visits to a Moscow cafe, she is said to have a fleet of Maybach limousines at her disposal and has been escorted by a squad of machine-gun-wielding security officers.

Political rival Alexi Navalny once claimed Putin had wed the former the former Olympic gymnast in a secret ceremony.

Many Russians blame Kabaeva her for the end of Putin's marriage to Lyudmila Putina, his ex-first lady and mother of his two adult daughters. Alexander Lukashenko, the dictator of Belarus, suggested that Putin's divorce decision was influenced by Kabaeva's "pressure on the president."

Putin was married Putina for around 30 years before in 2013 it was announced they were to divorce.