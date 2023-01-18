Seoul Music Awards 2023 Live Stream Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, and More

Seoul Music Awards (SMA) 2023 will take place at the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation (KSPO) Done in Seoul on Thursday, January 19, with a worldwide live broadcast. The annual star-studded event will begin at 8 pm KST, and people in South Korea can watch the show on idol plus. K-pop fans in Japan can enjoy the show on Yippi Live.
Korean music lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Peru, Philippines, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the main event online on Yippi Live.
For people in countries like India and Indonesia, where live telecast may not be available, the highlights of the annual award ceremony will be available on the official YouTube channel of the Seoul Music Awards.
Several popular K-pop artists and bands are lined-up to perform on stage and present the awards to the winners during the 32nd annual award ceremony. SHINee member Minho, Kim Il Joong, and Lovelyz member Mijoo will host the star-studded event, which will be broadcast live worldwide for people around the globe.
Here is the International Airtime:
- Singapore - 7 pm
- Philippines - 7 pm
- Japan - 8 pm
- Australia - 4.30 pm
- Europe - 12 pm
- UK - 11 am
- US - 6 am
- Canada - 5 am
- Mexico - 3 am
Presenters
The winners of this year will be announced by a star-studded lineup of presenters. The list includes Byun Woo Seok, Moon Sang Min, Yoo Seon Ho, Kim Jae Young, Sung Joon, Chae Jong Hyeop, Hwang In Yeop, Kim Ye Won, Noh Jung Ui, Bae Da Bin, Park Se Wan, Seol In Ah, former GFRIEND member Kim So Jung (Sowon), and Aiki.
Choi Ji Woo, Lee Yeon Hee, Im Soo Hyang, Kim Bum, Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Sun Bin, Gong Seung Yeon, Park Byung Eun, Seo In Guk, Hwang Bo Ra, writer Jung Eun Hye who made guest appearance in Our Blues, comedian Kim Ji Min, former baseball player Park Yong Taik, and dancer Rihey will also present the awards during the annual award ceremony.
Seoul Music Awards 2023 Nomination List:
Main Award (Bonsang)
- 10cm for 5.3
- aespa for Girls
- ASTRO for Drive to the Starry Road
- ATEEZ for THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT
- BIGBANG for Still Life
- BLACKPINK for BORN PINK
- BOL4 for Seoul
- THE BOYZ for BE AWARE
- BTOB for Be Together
- BTS for Proof
- Choi Ye Na for SMiLEY
- CRAVITY for NEW WAVE
- Crush for Rush Hour
- DKZ for CHASE EPISODE 2. MAUM
- ENHYPEN for MANIFESTO : DAY 1
- fromis_9 for from our Memento Box
- (G)I-DLE for I NEVER DIE
- Girls' Generation for FOREVER 1
- GOT the beat for Step Back
- GOT7 for GOT7
- ITZY â€“for CHECKMATE
- IVE for LOVE DIVE
- Jay Park for GANADARA
- BTS member J-Hope for Jack In The Box
- BTS member Jin for The Astronaut
- Kang Daniel for The Story
- MONSTA X member Kihyun for VOYAGER
- Kim Ho Joong for PANORAMA
- Lim Young Woong for IM HERO
- MONSTA X for SHAPE of LOVE
- TWICE member Nayeon for IM NAYEON
- NCT 127 for 2 Baddies
- NCT DREAM for Glitch Mode
- ONEUS for MALUS
- P1Harmony for HARMONY : ZERO IN
- PSY for PSY 9th
- Red Velvet for The ReVe Festival 2022 â€“ Feel My Rhythm
- Red Velvet member Seulgi for 28 Reasons
- SEVENTEEN for Face The Sun
- STAYC for YOUNG-LUV.COM
- Stray Kids for MAXIDENT
- EXO member Suho for Grey Suit
- Super Junior for The Road : Winter for Spring
- Girls' Generation member Taeyeon for INVU
- TREASURE for THE SECOND STEP : CHAPTER ONE
- TWICE for BETWEEN 1&2
- TXT for minisode 2: Thursday's Child
- WEi for Love Pt.2 : Passion
- WINNER for HOLIDAY
- Zico (Block B) for New thing
Rookie of the Year
- ATBO for The Beginning : é–‹èŠ±
- Billlie for the Billage of perception: chapter two
- CLASS:y for CLASS IS OVER
- CSR for Sequence : 7272
- H1-KEY for Athletic Girl
- Kep1er for FIRST IMPACT
- Lapillus for HIT YA!
- LE SSERAFIM for FEARLESS
- NewJeans for New Jeans
- NINE.i for NEW WORLD
- NMIXX for AD MARE
- TAN for 1TAN
- TEMPEST for It's ME, It's WE
- TNX for WAY UP
- TRENDZ for BLUE SET Chapter 1. TRACKS
- VIVIZ for Beam Of Prism
- YOUNITE for YOUNI-BIRTH
OST Award
- 10cm for Spring to Love from Our Blues
- BIBI for Very, Slowly from Twenty Five, Twenty One
- Davichi for Remember men from Our Blues
- Heize for The Last from Our Blues
- BTS member Jimin and Ha Sung Woon for With you from Our Blues
- Lee Seok Hoon for Dear. My Fool from Discovery of Love
- Lee Seung Yoon for The Giving Tree from Our Beloved Summer
- Lee Sun Hee for I'll Leave You from The Red Sleeve
- Lim Young Woong for Our Blues from Our Blues
- MeloMance for Love, Maybe from A Business Proposal
- Sam Kim for Summer Rain from Our Beloved Summer
- Sunwoojunga for Beyond My Dreams from Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- NCT member Taeil for Starlight from Twenty Five, Twenty One
- Tiger JK for WADADADA from One Dollar Lawyer
- MAMAMOO member Wheein for You, You from Nth Romance
- Wonstein for Your Existence from Twenty Five, Twenty One
Trot Award
- Jang Min Ho for Essay ep.1
- Jang Yoon Jung for estrena
- Jeong Dong Won for Handwritten Letter
- Kim Hee Jae for Heejae
- Kim Tae Yeon for Cheer up!
- Lim Young Woong for IM HERO
- Na Hoon-a for Seven-Colored Scent
- Song Ga In for THE SONG OF LOVE
- Young Tak for MMM
Ballad Award
- BEN for Spring Days
- Davichi for Season Note
- Han Dong Geun for It's love
- JuHo for without me
- Kang Min Kyung (Davichi) and Jannabi for Because we loved
- Kassy for Always love you
- KyoungSeo for Dear my X
- Lim Jae Hyun for Drunken confession at night
- Monday Kiz for It has to be you
- Noel for How Can I Forget You
- Paul Kim for Like Yesterday
- Tei for Monologue
- Tophyun for Horang Suwolga
- Younha for END THEORY : Final Edition
- V.O.S for talks about pain
R&B/Hip Hop
- BE'O for LOVE me
- BIG Naughty for Beyond Love
- Coogie for RE:UP
- Epik High for Epik High Is Here
- Jessi for ZOOM
- Joosiq for Baby I Need You
- Leellamarz and TOIL for TOYSTORY3
- Punch for The Love
- Woo (Woo Won Jae) and meenoi for Ghosting