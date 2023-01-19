Seoul Music Awards (SMA) 2023 winners are being announced at the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation (KSPO) Done in Seoul on Thursday, January 19, through a worldwide live broadcast. The annual star-studded event began at 8 pm KST, and people in South Korea are watch the show on idol plus. K-pop fans in Japan are enjoying the show on Yippi Live.

SHINee member Minho, Kim Il Joong, and Lovelyz member Mijoo are hosting the star-studded event, which is broadcast live worldwide for people around the globe. Several popular K-pop artists and bands are lined-up to perform on stage and present the awards to the winners during the 32nd annual award ceremony.

The presenters are Byun Woo Seok, Moon Sang Min, Yoo Seon Ho, Kim Jae Young, Sung Joon, Chae Jong Hyeop, Hwang In Yeop, Kim Ye Won, Noh Jung Ui, Bae Da Bin, Park Se Wan, Seol In Ah, former GFRIEND member Kim So Jung (Sowon), and Aiki.

Choi Ji Woo, Lee Yeon Hee, Im Soo Hyang, Kim Bum, Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Sun Bin, Gong Seung Yeon, Park Byung Eun, Seo In Guk, Hwang Bo Ra, writer Jung Eun Hye who made guest appearance in Our Blues, comedian Kim Ji Min, former baseball player Park Yong Taik, and dancer Rihey will also present the awards during the annual award ceremony.

Le Sserafim, NewJeans, and TNX bagged the Rookie Award this year. The other winners are Young Tak received the Trot Award and Younha won the Ballad Award. MeloMance got the OST Award.

Seoul Music Awards 2023 Winners

Main Award (Bonsang)

10cm for 5.3

aespa for Girls

ASTRO for Drive to the Starry Road

ATEEZ for THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT

BIGBANG for Still Life

BLACKPINK for BORN PINK

BOL4 for Seoul

THE BOYZ for BE AWARE

BTOB for Be Together

BTS for Proof

Choi Ye Na for SMiLEY

CRAVITY for NEW WAVE

Crush for Rush Hour

DKZ for CHASE EPISODE 2. MAUM

ENHYPEN for MANIFESTO : DAY 1

fromis_9 for from our Memento Box

(G)I-DLE for I NEVER DIE

Girls' Generation for FOREVER 1

GOT the beat for Step Back

GOT7 for GOT7

ITZY â€“for CHECKMATE

IVE for LOVE DIVE

Jay Park for GANADARA

BTS member J-Hope for Jack In The Box

BTS member Jin for The Astronaut

Kang Daniel for The Story

MONSTA X member Kihyun for VOYAGER

Kim Ho Joong for PANORAMA

Lim Young Woong for IM HERO

MONSTA X for SHAPE of LOVE

TWICE member Nayeon for IM NAYEON

NCT 127 for 2 Baddies

NCT DREAM for Glitch Mode

ONEUS for MALUS

P1Harmony for HARMONY : ZERO IN

PSY for PSY 9th

Red Velvet for The ReVe Festival 2022 â€“ Feel My Rhythm

Red Velvet member Seulgi for 28 Reasons

SEVENTEEN for Face The Sun

STAYC for YOUNG-LUV.COM

Stray Kids for MAXIDENT

EXO member Suho for Grey Suit

Super Junior for The Road : Winter for Spring

Girls' Generation member Taeyeon for INVU

TREASURE for THE SECOND STEP : CHAPTER ONE

TWICE for BETWEEN 1&2

TXT for minisode 2: Thursday's Child

WEi for Love Pt.2 : Passion

WINNER for HOLIDAY

Zico (Block B) for New thing

Rookie of the Year

ATBO for The Beginning : é–‹èŠ±

Billlie for the Billage of perception: chapter two

CLASS:y for CLASS IS OVER

CSR for Sequence : 7272

H1-KEY for Athletic Girl

Kep1er for FIRST IMPACT

Lapillus for HIT YA!

LE SSERAFIM for FEARLESS - WINNER

NewJeans for New Jeans - WINNER

NINE.i for NEW WORLD

NMIXX for AD MARE

TAN for 1TAN

TEMPEST for It's ME, It's WE

TNX for WAY UP - WINNER

TRENDZ for BLUE SET Chapter 1. TRACKS

VIVIZ for Beam Of Prism

YOUNITE for YOUNI-BIRTH

OST Award

10cm for Spring to Love from Our Blues

BIBI for Very, Slowly from Twenty Five, Twenty One

Davichi for Remember men from Our Blues

Heize for The Last from Our Blues

BTS member Jimin and Ha Sung Woon for With you from Our Blues

Lee Seok Hoon for Dear. My Fool from Discovery of Love

Lee Seung Yoon for The Giving Tree from Our Beloved Summer

Lee Sun Hee for I'll Leave You from The Red Sleeve

Lim Young Woong for Our Blues from Our Blues

MeloMance for Love, Maybe from A Business Proposal - WINNER

Sam Kim for Summer Rain from Our Beloved Summer

Sunwoojunga for Beyond My Dreams from Extraordinary Attorney Woo

NCT member Taeil for Starlight from Twenty Five, Twenty One

Tiger JK for WADADADA from One Dollar Lawyer

MAMAMOO member Wheein for You, You from Nth Romance

Wonstein for Your Existence from Twenty Five, Twenty One

Trot Award

Jang Min Ho for Essay ep.1

Jang Yoon Jung for estrena

Jeong Dong Won for Handwritten Letter

Kim Hee Jae for Heejae

Kim Tae Yeon for Cheer up!

Lim Young Woong for IM HERO

Na Hoon-a for Seven-Colored Scent

Song Ga In for THE SONG OF LOVE

Young Tak for MMM - WINNER

Ballad Award

BEN for Spring Days

Davichi for Season Note

Han Dong Geun for It's love

JuHo for without me

Kang Min Kyung (Davichi) and Jannabi for Because we loved

Kassy for Always love you

KyoungSeo for Dear my X

Lim Jae Hyun for Drunken confession at night

Monday Kiz for It has to be you

Noel for How Can I Forget You

Paul Kim for Like Yesterday

Tei for Monologue

Tophyun for Horang Suwolga

Younha for END THEORY : Final Edition - WINNER

V.O.S for talks about pain

R&B/Hip Hop