Seoul Music Awards 2023 How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, Nomination List, and More

Seoul Music Awards (SMA) 2023 will take place at the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation (KSPO) Done in Seoul on Thursday, January 19. The award show will be telecast live worldwide through various streaming platforms. People in South Korea can watch the live event on U+Idol Live.
The annual star-studded ceremony will introduce changes in voting this year as mobile voting will be conducted in several award categories. The voting for the Main Award (Bonsang), Rookie of the Year, Popularity Award, K-Wave Award, OST Award, Trot Award, Ballad Award, and R&B/Hip Hop Award will take place through mobile.
Voting takes place in two phases of 20 days each, and the voting lines for the first phase are closed. It was conducted between December 6 through December 26. The second phase of the voting began on December 27 and will end on January 15. The winners will be chosen by considering 50 percent of the nominees' total voting scores.
The Popularity Award winners will be selected considering the votes placed in Korea. Meanwhile, the K-Wave Award will consider votes from international fans while selecting the winners. All the nominees for the Main Award and Rookie of the Year Award will be considered for the K-Wave Award and Popularity Award.
The winners of the Main Award, Rookie of the Year Award, OSTs, Trot, Ballad, and R&B/Hip Hop Awards will be decided based 40 percent on judges' evaluation, 30 percent on mobile votes, and 30 percent on the album and songs sales.
Seoul Music Awards 2023 Nomination List:
Main Award (Bonsang)
- 10cm for 5.3
- aespa for Girls
- ASTRO for Drive to the Starry Road
- ATEEZ for THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT
- BIGBANG for Still Life
- BLACKPINK for BORN PINK
- BOL4 for Seoul
- THE BOYZ for BE AWARE
- BTOB for Be Together
- BTS for Proof
- Choi Ye Na for SMiLEY
- CRAVITY for NEW WAVE
- Crush for Rush Hour
- DKZ for CHASE EPISODE 2. MAUM
- ENHYPEN for MANIFESTO : DAY 1
- fromis_9 for from our Memento Box
- (G)I-DLE for I NEVER DIE
- Girls' Generation for FOREVER 1
- GOT the beat for Step Back
- GOT7 for GOT7
- ITZY â€“for CHECKMATE
- IVE for LOVE DIVE
- Jay Park for GANADARA
- BTS member J-Hope for Jack In The Box
- BTS member Jin for The Astronaut
- Kang Daniel for The Story
- MONSTA X member Kihyun for VOYAGER
- Kim Ho Joong for PANORAMA
- Lim Young Woong for IM HERO
- MONSTA X for SHAPE of LOVE
- TWICE member Nayeon for IM NAYEON
- NCT 127 for 2 Baddies
- NCT DREAM for Glitch Mode
- ONEUS for MALUS
- P1Harmony for HARMONY : ZERO IN
- PSY for PSY 9th
- Red Velvet for The ReVe Festival 2022 â€“ Feel My Rhythm
- Red Velvet member Seulgi for 28 Reasons
- SEVENTEEN for Face The Sun
- STAYC for YOUNG-LUV.COM
- Stray Kids for MAXIDENT
- EXO member Suho for Grey Suit
- Super Junior for The Road : Winter for Spring
- Girls' Generation member Taeyeon for INVU
- TREASURE for THE SECOND STEP : CHAPTER ONE
- TWICE for BETWEEN 1&2
- TXT for minisode 2: Thursday's Child
- WEi for Love Pt.2 : Passion
- WINNER for HOLIDAY
- Zico (Block B) for New thing
Rookie of the Year
- ATBO for The Beginning : é–‹èŠ±
- Billlie for the Billage of perception: chapter two
- CLASS:y for CLASS IS OVER
- CSR for Sequence : 7272
- H1-KEY for Athletic Girl
- Kep1er for FIRST IMPACT
- Lapillus for HIT YA!
- LE SSERAFIM for FEARLESS
- NewJeans for New Jeans
- NINE.i for NEW WORLD
- NMIXX for AD MARE
- TAN for 1TAN
- TEMPEST for It's ME, It's WE
- TNX for WAY UP
- TRENDZ for BLUE SET Chapter 1. TRACKS
- VIVIZ for Beam Of Prism
- YOUNITE for YOUNI-BIRTH
OST Award
- 10cm for Spring to Love from Our Blues
- BIBI for Very, Slowly from Twenty Five, Twenty One
- Davichi for Remember men from Our Blues
- Heize for The Last from Our Blues
- BTS member Jimin and Ha Sung Woon for With you from Our Blues
- Lee Seok Hoon for Dear. My Fool from Discovery of Love
- Lee Seung Yoon for The Giving Tree from Our Beloved Summer
- Lee Sun Hee for I'll Leave You from The Red Sleeve
- Lim Young Woong for Our Blues from Our Blues
- MeloMance for Love, Maybe from A Business Proposal
- Sam Kim for Summer Rain from Our Beloved Summer
- Sunwoojunga for Beyond My Dreams from Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- NCT member Taeil for Starlight from Twenty Five, Twenty One
- Tiger JK for WADADADA from One Dollar Lawyer
- MAMAMOO member Wheein for You, You from Nth Romance
- Wonstein for Your Existence from Twenty Five, Twenty One
Trot Award
- Jang Min Ho for Essay ep.1
- Jang Yoon Jung for estrena
- Jeong Dong Won for Handwritten Letter
- Kim Hee Jae for Heejae
- Kim Tae Yeon for Cheer up!
- Lim Young Woong for IM HERO
- Na Hoon-a for Seven-Colored Scent
- Song Ga In for THE SONG OF LOVE
- Young Tak for MMM
Ballad Award
- BEN for Spring Days
- Davichi for Season Note
- Han Dong Geun for It's love
- JuHo for without me
- Kang Min Kyung (Davichi) and Jannabi for Because we loved
- Kassy for Always love you
- KyoungSeo for Dear my X
- Lim Jae Hyun for Drunken confession at night
- Monday Kiz for It has to be you
- Noel for How Can I Forget You
- Paul Kim for Like Yesterday
- Tei for Monologue
- Tophyun for Horang Suwolga
- Younha for END THEORY : Final Edition
- V.O.S for talks about pain
R&B/Hip Hop
- BE'O for LOVE me
- BIG Naughty for Beyond Love
- Coogie for RE:UP
- Epik High for Epik High Is Here
- Jessi for ZOOM
- Joosiq for Baby I Need You
- Leellamarz and TOIL for TOYSTORY3
- Punch for The Love
- Woo (Woo Won Jae) and meenoi for Ghosting