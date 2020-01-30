The winners of the 29th annual Seoul Music Awards will be announced soon at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. The announcement will be made by popular celebrities from the Korean entertainment industry, including actress Kim So Hyun, actor Jang Dong Yoon, model-turned-actress Lee Da Hee and actor-cum-director Ha Jung Woo.

The nominees for this year include internationally popular K-Pop boy bands, such as EXO, BTS, Seventeen, Super Junior, GOT7 and Monsta X. Globally famous girl groups like Red Velvet, TWICE and Mamamoo, are also in the list. Korean singers nominated for the main award include EXO member Baek Hyun, Kang Daniel, EXO member Chen, IU, Kim Jae Hwan and Taeyeon.

EXO has won the most number of awards from the Seoul Music Awards ever since its inauguration in 1990. Over the years, EXO took home 18 awards and Super Junior was declared the winners 13 times, followed by BTS with 12 wins. BTS is currently sharing the third position with Shinee and Girls Generation. So, this year is quite crucial for BTS because even a single win can help them in creating a new record.

Here is the complete winners list of Seoul Music Awards 2020: