Award season for the Korean music industry is not over yet. Get ready to be charged with some of the unforgettable performances of popular K-Pop bands and singers during the Seoul Music Awards 2020. This year, you can watch the star-studded event from anywhere in the world, including the US, the UK, Singapore, Japan, India and Canada, from the comfort of your home.

The 29th annual award ceremony will be taking place at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Thursday, January 30. The main award show will begin at 6.50 pm KST, 3.20 pm IST, 4.50 am ET, 9.50 am GMT and 8.50 pm AEDT. The event will be telecast live through various broadcasting channels, networks and streaming sites worldwide.

Keep reading to know the viewing option for Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Russia, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Denmark and other parts of the globe. It is worth noting that even if you are away from home, you can catch up with every moment of the star-studded award show from your laptops and smart phones.

How to watch the 29th Seoul Music Awards in the US?

The complete annual award ceremony, including the Red Carpet coverage, can be streamed live for free on KBS Drama. Korean music lovers in the US can also watch the award show online from their computers, laptops, tablets and mobile phones through the official website for KBS Drama.

Where to watch Seoul Music Awards 2020 in Japan?

K-Pop fans in Japan are lucky as they will get a chance to watch the full award show from the comfort of their home through the video-on-demand service portal called U-Next. They will be telecasting the entire event right from the Red Carpet coverage for the Korean music lovers in the country.

How to watch the award show live stream in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, South Africa, Myanmar and China?

Korean music lovers from Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, China and South Africa can watch the 29th annual Seoul Music Awards through the popular music streaming platform in Asia called JOOX. The K-Pop fans in these regions can also catch up with the annual award ceremony on their smart phones through the mobile media platform of KT called SEEZN.

How to get a Seoul Music Awards 2020 live stream in Singapore and other countries?

The only option available for people in other regions to watch the award show as it happens is to check out the official website for KBS Drama. K-Pop fans from anywhere in the world may also get a chance to watch the star-studded event through the mobile app SEEZN.