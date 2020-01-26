Seoul Music Awards 2020, one of the most awaited Korean award shows of this year, will be held by the end of this week. K-Pop fans from across the globe are looking forward to the star-studded event that is likely to feature the best performances of popular Korean singers and K-pop bands, such as Super Junior, TWICE, MAMAMOO and ITZY.

And guess what, Korean music lovers from various parts of the world, including India, China, Japan, Russia, Singapore, the US and the UK, can watch the full award show for free. The ceremony will held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on January 30. It will be streamed live on Seezn, KBS Drama, KBS Joy and KBS W this Thursday, January 30, at 7 pm KST.

Who will be hosting the award show this year?

The 29th annual award ceremony will be hosted by Super Junior member Kim Heechul, actress Jo Boah and popular television personality Shin Dong Yeop. This is the fourth time Heechul is hosting the star-studded event and he is hosting it with Shin Dong Yeop for the third time. his fans are really excited about it and many of them shared their happiness on Twitter.

"All the members of Super Junior are attending the 29th Seoul Music Awards, so make sure you keep voting for them on the app!!!" tweeted a follower of the K-Pop boy band. "heechul will be hosting the Seoul Music Awards for the 4th year in a row & super junior will be there performing & probably receiving an award(s), i'm not crying, you are," wrote another admirer of the boy group.

Who are the presenters of the star-studded event?

Kim So Hyun is confirmed to be one of the presenters of the Seoul Music Awards this year. Other presenters are Ha Jung Woo, Lee Honey, Jung Ryeo Won, Lee Da Hee, Jang Ki Yong, Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Jae Wook and Kim Hye Yoon. Popular artists, like Kim Ji Suk, Yoo Seung Ho, Kim Kang Hoon, Kim Byung Chul, Jung Hye Sung, Soo Young, Im Soo Hyang and Go Joon Hee are also expected to join the presenters line-up for this year.

Fans of Kim So Hyun and Jang Dong Yoon are looking forward to a reunion of their favorite onscreen couple at the star-studded event. "I thot Kbs never make his son disappointed bring them as a presenter of SMA if u want to see the stage feel like a blooming day and ur heart will skip beat faster even just look at these lovebirds," wrote a Twitter user.

Who will perform at the 29th annual award ceremony?

The K-Pop bands and Korean singers who are confirmed to perform at the annual awards ceremony are Super Junior, Suju, Monsta X, TWICE, Jae Hwan, Tomorrow X Together, NCT Dream, AB6IX, NU'EST, MAMAMOO, Red Velevet, Taeyeon, ITZY and CHUNG HA.