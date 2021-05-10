Seo Ye Ji Leads 'TikTok Popularity Star' Category in 'Baeksang Arts Awards' Despite Controversies

Despite controversies, It's Okay To Not Be Okay actress Seo Yea Ji is leading the list of Tik Tok Popularity Star category in Baeksang Arts Awards. A netizen shared the results of Tik Tok Popularity Star category as of May 10 and Seo Ye Ji was seen topping the list of popular actresses.

Accordingly, Seo Ye Ji had acquired 56,715,000 votes. Shin Hye Sun of Mr Queen fame is in the second place with 7,000 votes lesser than Seo Ye Ji. Third place is acquired by Kim So Hyun of River Where The Moon Rises fame with 17,572,000 votes.

Voting for 'TikTok Popularity Star' category at the '57th Baeksang Arts Awards' was opened on May 3. Since day 1, Seo Ye is said to be topping the list among female stars. The voting is also open for male stars in the same category.

According to reports, so far, among the male artistes, Kim Seon Ho of Start-Up fame is topping the list with 97,288,000 votes. Song Joong Ki of Vincenzo fame is in second place with 76,499,000 votes. Kim Soo Hyun of It's Okay To Not Be Okay fame is in third place with 27,828,000 votes.

Seo Yea Ji and Kim Soo Hyun starrer drama It's Okay To Not Be Okay has won the most nominations [8 categories] in the Baeksang Arts Awards. Seo Ye Ji has also been nominated in the Best Actress category. Though leading the list, it is not known if Seo Ye Ji will take part in the Award ceremony scheduled for May 13, 2021 at 9 PM KST.

The grand event will be hosted by Shin Dong Yup and Bae Suzy. The duo is hosting the show together for the fifth time. JTBC will broadcast the award show live in South Korea. The program will be held without an audience due COVID-19 restrictions.

Success of Seo Ye Ji Starrer Recalled

It can be noted that allegations of gaslighting former boyfriend Kim Jung Hyun were made against Seo Ye Ji just days before the release of her movie Recalled. The movie was released in theatres on April 21.

The mystery-thriller film directed by Seo Yoo Min also starring Kim Kang Woo and Yeom Hye Ran ranked number 1 at the Korean box office, on the opening day. It maintained the status on second day too. Reports claimed that Recalled was at number 1 rank in the opening weekend of its release with 101,636 audiences for three days from April 23 to April 25 and recorded 136,040 cumulative audiences.

Thus it can be said that controversies have not affected Seo Ye Ji's popularity. However, due to criticisms, recently the actress has quit the team of her upcoming drama OCN's Island.