Who Will Replace Seo Yea Ji in OCN's 'Island'? Kim Nam Gil Cast in SBS Drama?

The It's Okay To Not Be Okay actress Seo Ye Ji has decided not to play lead role in the upcoming drama Island. The news was confirmed by her agency Gold Medalist. The filming of OCN drama Island will be delayed as the production house is yet to fix a new female lead.

Confirming the news about Island, Gold Medalist stated that the actress has decided not to appear in the drama. Seo Yea Ji was the first person to be confirmed as the main cast of Island and it was also told that the character was written keeping Seo Yea Ji in mind. Reports also claim that the storyline of the drama will also change. Filming has been postponed to July and the production team will complete reworking on the script and finalize the female lead as soon as possible.

Kim Nam Gil to Star in SBS Drama?

Meanwhile, there are reports that the male lead of Island, Kim Nam Gil has been cast in SBS drama Read The Mind of Evils [working title], where he will play the role of a profiler. Filming of this drama is reportedly scheduled to begin earlier than Island. Thus, there are chances of Island filming being delayed further.

Seo Yea Ji became a household name and much sought after actress after her performance in the previous drama It's Okay To Not be Okay, also starring Kim Soo Hyun, won hearts of people. Following the success of drama, Island was also considered as most awaited project as Seo Yea Ji was cast as the female lead.

Seo Yea Ji – Kim Jung Hyun Controversy

But everything turned upside down when the actress' controversy with Kim Jung Hyun broke. Seo Yea Ji was accused of gaslighting her former boyfriend Kim Jung Hyun and controlling his professional life, affecting the shooting of Kim Jung Hyun- Seolhyun starrer drama Time in 2018.

This led to severe criticism and Seo Yea Ji had to stay away from promotions of her recently released movie Recalled. This had led to speculations that the actress will be dropped out if OCN's Island. But now the agency has clarified that the actress herself chose not to appear in the drama.

The drama Island is based on the webtoon of the same name. Set in the Jeju Island, the drama tells the story of an immortal monster hunter Ban who saves the world from demons. Seo Yea Ji was supposed to play the role of his saviour, who ends the curse cast upon him.

Kim Nam Gil of The Fiery Priest fame has been cast as the male lead and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo is said to be positively reviewing the offer to play a major role in the drama. If accepted Cha Eun Woo will be seen as John, a former priest and exorcist, who grew up in the United States.

Island is directed by Bae Jong and written by screenwriter Jang Yoon Mi. The drama was supposed to air in the second half of 2021. But due to casting issues, the filming is not likely to start anytime soon. So far no announcements have been made about likely choices to replace Seo Yea Ji in the drama.