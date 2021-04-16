Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Shin Dong Yup and Bae Suzy to Host the Show, Here is All You Need to Know

The prestigious Baeksang Arts Awards show for the year 2021 will be hosted by Shin Dong Yup and Bae Suzy. This award ceremony is called South Korea's version of Academy Awards. Both Shin Dong Yup and Bae Suzy are also known as the favourite hosts as it is not the first time the duo has enthralled the audience with their anchoring skills.

Shin Dong Yup is a popular television comedy show host. He has been the host of Baeksang Arts Awards continuously from 2014 to 2016 and 2018 to 2020. He is known for his remarkable delivery and witty ad-libs. Thus he will be seen as the program's host for the fourth consecutive year.

Singer-actress Bae Suzy is known as the Baeksang Goddess. She has been the host of Baeksang Awards for six years since 2016. Audience just loves to watch Shin Dong Yup and Bae Suzy as hosts due to their perfect chemistry. Thus the duo will enthral the audience as emcees for the fifth time.

This is the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards being conducted to honor those who excel in the field of film, television and theatre industry in South Korea. The annual Awards ceremony is held by the Ilgan Sports and JTBC Plus, affiliates of the JoongAng Ilbo.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the award ceremony will be held in the absence of an audience. But the show will be telecast live on May 13 on JTBC at 9 PM KST. Moreover, Shin Dong Yup has been He nominated in the Best Male Entertainer category for his shows Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend and My Little Old Boy.

Fierce Competition

The Award show takes into consideration the programs including dramas aired on free-to-air channels, cable channels, over-the-top (OTT) streaming services, and the web between May 1, 2020 and April 11, 2021. This year, It's Okay to Not Be Okay has won the most number of nominations [nine categories]. Beyond Evil has been nominated in eight categories followed by SBS drama The Penthouse in six categories.

Out of prominent categories Na In Woo who related Ji Soo in the ongoing drama River Where The Moon Rises has won nomination in the best new actor category. Kim Soo Hyun, Song Joong Ki, Shin Ha Kyun, Uhm Ki Joon, and Lee Joon Gi have been nominated for the Best Actor category. Kim So Yeon, Kim So Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Shin Hye Sun, and Uhm Ji Won will compete for the Best Actress award.

Last year, second season of the zombie drama Kingdom won the best drama award. This year, JTBC's Beyond Evil, tvN's It's Okay to Not Be Okay, tvN's Flower of Evil, tvN's My Unfamiliar Family and Netflix's Extracurricular have been nominated in this category.