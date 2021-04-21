Seo Ye Ji to Make Powerful Comeback? Film 'Recalled' Ranks No. 1 in Box Office Reservations

South Korean actress Seo Ye Ji, who is currently facing negative publicity with various allegations including gaslighting her lovers, had cast a dark shadow on her upcoming film Recalled. But the latest news is that recalled is ranking number 1 in terms of box office reservations. This is not only a boost to the recalled filmmakers but also to actress Seo Ye Ji, whose future in the entertainment industry is still uncertain.

Reports claim that the film Recalled had recorded real-time reservation rate of 36.6 percent. This is said to be more than the much awaited Gong Yoo - Park Bo Gum starrer movie Seabok released recently. Seabok had sold 45,000 tickets on the opening day. As for Recalled, so far 37,300 tickets have been booked as reservations and the number of sale of tickets will go up by the end of the day.

Recalled: Cast and Plot

Following accusations of school violence, influencing the work of ex-lovers, and also abusing power over her staff [none of these allegations have been proved] against Seo Ye Ji who plays the female lead in the movie Recalled had led to speculations that the movie might tank at the box office. But the opening day reservations have proved that people are ready to separate professional life of an artist from personal life.

Recalled is a mystery thriller movie. It tells the story of a woman Su Jin [played by Seo Ye Ji]'s struggle to regain memory after waking up from an accident. The real story begins when Su Jin who is happily living with her husband starts seeing dangerous things about her neighbor's future.

Earlier, director Seo Yoo Min had praised Seo Ye Ji for her performance in the movie. The movie stars Kim Kang Woo as Seo ye Ji's husband. Naver Movie Database stated that the film had got approval rating of 10 from the audience.

Meanwhile, due to her controversy with Kim Jung Hyun of Mr Queen fame, Seo Ye Ji was removed from a number of commercials. Reports also claim that the actress has stepped down from her upcoming OCN drama, Island. But OCN has not confirmed the news so far. Seo Ye Ji also had to cancel her public appearances planned for the promotion of the movie Recalled. She even withdrew from the press meet of the movie.

Recalled was released on April 21 and is receiving positive reviews. But one will have to wait and see if this development is powerful enough to help Seo Ye Ji to make a comeback.