Selena Gomez Opens Up About Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis: 'I think I was misdiagnosed'

Selena Gomez recently opened up about her mental health journey and said she was 'misdiagnosed' before receiving the actual bipolar disorder diagnosis. The singer and actress explained how difficult it was to get a proper diagnosis and treatment for mental health problems. According to her, she knew something was wrong and visited multiple places, which helped her understand it.

The Only Murders in the Building actress said it is 'really hard' to talk about these things and receive a proper diagnosis or treatment. People assume different things, and it is so complicated, she added. Gomez then emphasized the importance of getting treated instead of giving up.

"The whole hypocrisy of shaming people for therapy or people not understanding it is that it's just not for you. That's completely fine, but for me, it finally allowed me to go, 'Oh, that's why I handled things the way I did. That's why all the other people were able to get over things so quickly, and I wasn't. I would act out of fear, I would act out of love, I would act out of passion. It was all inconsistent, it was crazy," she explained.

Gomez spoke about her mental health diagnosis during her appearance on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast with her husband, Benny Blanco. In the episode released on Tuesday (March 3), Blanco said his wife still has moments "where she's having mania, and she doesn't know."

"She'll start to realize she's having it after it's happening, and sometimes she doesn't even remember when it's happening. It's such a delicate thing because you're not supposed to technically talk to that person about it while they're deep in it. And it's like, even dating her and she's so hyperaware, she'll be like, 'I think I'm feeling a little manic,'" the record producer explained.

After watching the podcast, Gomez's fans praised her for opening up about mental health problems. They shared their opinions in the comment section, which ranged from "It is priceless to watch someone genuinely talk about mental health problems" to "Selena talking about talking her bipolar diagnosis is so beautiful".

Viewers' Reactions

Love how openly Selena talks about being bipolar and what comes with it. how openly she talks about mania and having episodes. Visibility like this really does help. It is not something to be ashamed of. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Selena talking about her bipolar diagnosis is so vulnerable and beautiful.

Selena, thank you for explaining your diagnosis. I now better understand BPD.

Love and appreciate this conversation about mental health. These conversations need to be normalized and have no stigma.

I struggle with manic episodes and panic disorder. I, too, am in therapy, and I'm bipolar. Hearing her speak so openly about it and not being ashamed of living with it was something I didn't know I needed.

I can relate to what Selena was talking about, mental health.

I feel so validated when others talk about their bipolar disorder. I feel so much better about it. The Mind and Me documentary really helped me when I was trying to wrap my head around it. I felt so relieved getting diagnosed.