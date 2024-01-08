Selena Gomez Caught Gossiping About Timothée Chalamet After Being Refused a Picture by Kylie Jenner? Viral Video from Golden Globes Sparks Speculation

A video of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's animated conversation during the 81st Golden Globe Awards has created a stir on social media. Social media users are speculating that the two best friends were gossiping about Kylie Jenner and her date Timothee during the award ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.

What Happened at the Show ?

The viral video captures Gomez engaged in an animated discussion with Taylor and Keleigh Sperry, the wife of Miles Teller, as reported by the Daily Mail. Gomez is observed expressing something to a surprised Taylor and Keleigh. The outlet reports that Keleigh distinctly asks, 'with Timothee?' while Selena nods in agreement. The incident was caught during a commercial break of the award show.

In 2018, Selena and Timothee played romantic roles opposite each other in the Woody Allen film "A Rainy Day In New York." Top of Form Kylie and Timothee who arrived together at the ceremony, have been dating each other since 2023. The two also locked lips with each other during the award ceremony.

Meanwhile, post the show, Gomez posted a picture of her kissing her boyfriend Beni Blanco. "I won," she captioned the steamy picture.

Social Media Reacts

While nobody was aware about what the actual words being exchanged were, several social media users speculated that it was about Kylie's refusal of getting her date get clicked with Gomez.

"Selena Gomez was seen gossiping about Kylie Jenner during the Golden Globe Awards. Selena: I asked for a picture with him and she [Kylie] said NO. Keleigh Teller: With Timothee?" Selena: *nods*" wrote an X user.

"Happy to learn my bestie and I aren't that different from Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez," wrote another while sharing the viral video.

"'Why I think this tea is about Timothée not greeting Selena even if they're friends because of Kylie? There's another angle when you can tell the other girl is saying 'noo Timothée??" read a post.

"She was making sure to YELL that loud so everyone could hear her lmfaoooo," read another post.

"Selena with the gossip' and 'It was so clear though. You can clearly hear the name from Keleigh," opined a user.